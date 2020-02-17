9Health Fair to offer low-cost screenings April 25

- News
By Sharee Grazda
Special to The PREVIEW
We are fortunate once again to have the opportunity of low-cost blood screenings at our 40th annual 9Health Fair in Pagosa Springs.
Here are this year’s screenings and their prices:
• Blood chemistry — $35.
• Blood count — $25.
• Blood type — $30.
• Colon cancer take-home kit — $30.
• Hemoglobin A1c diabetes — $35.
• High-sensitivity C-reactive protein — $35.
• Prostate Specific Antigen — $35.
• Testosterone — $45.
• Vitamin B12 — $25.
• Vitamin D — $50.
These prices have been maintained for several years and are an excellent value.
We hope you will join us for this year’s fair on April 25 from 7 to 11 a.m., at Pagosa Springs High School on South 8th Street.
Have questions or would like to volunteer in a medical or nonmedical position? Please call or text our local site coordinator, Lorena Medina, at (720) 371-0410 or email her at loremedina0817@gmail.com.
