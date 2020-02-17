9Health Fair to offer low-cost screenings April 25

By Sharee Grazda

Special to The PREVIEW

We are fortunate once again to have the opportunity of low-cost blood screenings at our 40th annual 9Health Fair in Pagosa Springs.

Here are this year’s screenings and their prices:

• Blood chemistry — $35.

• Blood count — $25.

• Blood type — $30.

• Colon cancer take-home kit — $30.

• Hemoglobin A1c diabetes — $35.

• High-sensitivity C-reactive protein — $35.

• Prostate Specific Antigen — $35.

• Testosterone — $45.

• Vitamin B12 — $25.

• Vitamin D — $50.

These prices have been maintained for several years and are an excellent value.

We hope you will join us for this year’s fair on April 25 from 7 to 11 a.m., at Pagosa Springs High School on South 8th Street.

Have questions or would like to volunteer in a medical or nonmedical position? Please call or text our local site coordinator, Lorena Medina, at (720) 371-0410 or email her at loremedina0817@gmail.com.

