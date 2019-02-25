9Health Fair to offer blood pressure screenings

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

Nearly half of American adults are at risk for major health problems because of high blood pressure (also called hypertension or HBP).

High blood pressure is one of the leading causes of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, dementia and death in the United States.

Heart disease and stroke are the first and third most common causes of death of Americans.

More than 100 million Americans are diagnosed with high blood pressure — that’s one of every three adults. Only about half have their condition under control.

Almost 20 percent of Americans don’t know they have hypertension.

Don’t be one who doesn’t know. Come to the Health Fair on April 27 from 7 to 11 a.m. at Pagosa Springs High School.

The 9Health Fair offers blood pressure screenings in addition to many other testings.

High blood pressure

People with readings of 130 top number (systolic) or 80 bottom number (diastolic) are considered to have high blood pressure.

American Heart

Association guidelines

• Normal blood pressure — 120/80 — Healthy lifestyle choices and yearly checks.

• Elevated blood pressure — 120-129/80 — Elevated blood pressure — healthy lifestyle changes, reassessed in three to six months.

• High blood pressure/stage 1 — 130-139/80-89 — Heart disease and stroke risk assessment. Need for lifestyle changes and medication with monthly follow-ups until blood pressure is controlled.

• High blood pressure/stage 2 — 140/90 — Lifestyle changes and two different classes of medicine, monthly follow-ups until blood pressure is controlled.

Come to the high school on April 27 from 7 to 11 a.m. for screenings and education.

Want to volunteer? Have a working brain and a good attitude? Most volunteers don’t need special medical skills.

Questions or want to volunteer? Contact Sharee Grazda at 731-0317 or email her at sgrazda@gmail.com. Visit 9HealthFair.org.

Reach Constance at 7LawsofHealth@gmail.com.

