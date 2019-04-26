9Health Fair Saturday at high school

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Town Council proclaimed, “We encourage citizens to attend to receive vital health screenings and information so that they can have healthier, longer and happier lives” as part of its proclamation in support of the 9Health Fair.

The health of our community has sparked a lot of attention. 9Health Fair is the largest volunteer-driven, nonprofit health program in the country. The CEO is coming to our fair.

April 27 at Pagosa Springs High School from 7 to 11 a.m. is the only time this year that you can avail yourself of this fabulous deal.

There is no need to fast. Remember to drink lots of water and take any prescription medication.

You can take charge of your health. The 9Health Fair is here to help. Take advantage of:

• An extensive blood test panel for only $35 (cholesterol, blood glucose, liver, kidneys, thyroid and more).

• Additional blood tests upon request for an added cost (9healthfair.org for details and cost).

• Vitamin D, vitamin B12, colon cancer screening kit and A1C, which measures average blood sugar for the past two to three months.

• Free screenings for blood pressure, oxygen; breast, spinal, vision, hand and height/weight/body mass index.

• Educational sessions by experts. The presentations will be about 20 minutes with more time for questions.

Education (interactive centers)

There will also be interactive educational centers available:

• Ask a medical question and get a referral: At this station, speak one-on-one with a health professional, or ask questions about any health issue for you or family.

• Eyeglass recycle: Lions Club International — special collection used for children’s eyesight assistance.

• Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library: Health and wellness books and online resources, free educational opportunities.

• National Drug Take Back Day: medicine chest-dispose old prescription and nonprescription drugs safely.

• Spinal care: Proper spinal alignment for a healthy body.

• Denture care and hygiene.

• Services: Veterans’ benefits (Archuleta County Veterans Service officer), Pagosa Fire Protection District, Colorado State Patrol (safe driving), Upper San Juan Search and Rescue, car seat safety, grief support, Rise Above Violence, AA/Al-anon, and the Poison and Drug Center.

• Gardening training: CSU Extension office.

• Housing: Aspen House for the developmentally challenged and assisted living.

More information

Payment for blood tests can be cash or check at door. Or, use a credit card online at 9Healthfair.org (there is a 20 percent discount — 9healthfair.org; go to Find A Fair, register, pay for tests, enter code MyFirst9HF for discount.) Bring an extra copy of paperwork.

The website has a plethora of information: 9healthfair.org.

Come to the high school on April 27 any time from 7 to 11 a.m.

Blood tests and screenings are not just for identification of potential health problems. You can use the information for many other benefits, including your peace of mind.

Questions? Contact Sharee Grazda at 731-0317 or email sgrazda@gmail.com.

Follow these topics: Health, Lifestyle, Medical, News, Top Stories