9Health Fair and National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 27

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and our Pagosa 9Health Fair are on the same day. We are cooperating.

Last April in Colorado, more than 16,000 pounds of pills were collected and disposed of safely. Across the country, it was 912,000 pounds.

So what? Do you want to drink water with antibiotics in your morning coffee? Or, those drugs can become the products of criminals who deal in illegal prescription drugs.

Why dispose of old and expired drugs in an environmentally favorable way? Data shows that drugs flushed down the toilet or put into landfills get into the water. A study of the water quality of streams in the Boulder Creek Watershed found a diverse set of pharmaceuticals and organic wastewater chemicals in water samples.

Let’s be part of the solution, not the problem.

Members of our local Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office will be at the 9Health Fair on April 27 and will have a special table.

Come to the 9Health Fair on April 27 from 7 to 11 a.m. at Pagosa Springs High School. Bring the old stuff. It’s OK to leave drugs in the bottle or packet.

If you have over-the-counter drugs, you can bring those, too.

The sheriff’s drug experts will offer education about the potential for abuse of medications.

More drug disposal information is available at: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/ or https://takebackday.dea.gov.

The health fair will also offer a blood test panel for $35, free screenings, educational programs and the chance to meet health professionals.

Have special health and wellness skills? Could you offer education and information? Want to volunteer? Have a working brain and a good attitude? Questions? Contact Sharee Grazda at 731-0317 or email sgrazda@gmail.com. Visit 9HealthFair.org. Reach Constance at 7LawsofHealth@gmail.com.

