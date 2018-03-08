9-year-old boy dies in shooting incident

Editor’s note: The SUN is choosing to not name the siblings involved in the following incident out of respect for the situation.

A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Arboles.

The incident occurred after the victim, Branden Patten, and his two brothers, age 7 and 10, forced entry into an unoccupied home in the Arboles area.

