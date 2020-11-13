73rd annual U.S. Marine Toys for Tots campaign seeks donations

By Loren Foster

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots

As November begins, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots 2020 campaign in Archuleta County begins to collect tax-deductible online and toy donations.

Please donate online or donate a toy at supporting businesses. Site locations are listed at pagosa-springs-co.toysfortots.org. Send checks and money orders to U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Archuleta, P.O. Box 1567, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. All toy and monetary donations remain 100 percent within the county to benefit less-fortunate local families.

Parents can request toys for their children 17 years and under by applying online at the above website. Information collected in the application will only be used to ensure residency and to match the children’s ages and genders with the toys available. Parents without computers or cellphones can request a paper application be mailed to you by calling 264-2049.

The following local agencies will assist their client parents with registration by providing written instructions or assisting with the online application: Aspire, Department of Human Services, Head Start, Rise Above Violence, Salvation Army and San Juan Basin Public Health. The Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library has computers and can assist with registration as well.

This year, toy distribution will be a two-day event because the demand for toys is expected to increase with the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus locally and nationwide, and also to minimize the potential for its transmission. A registered nurse will screen all volunteers performing toy distribution activities per COVID guidelines using a noncontact thermometer and record the results on a questionnaire form.

The toy distribution event will be at the Tennyson Building Event Center, located at 197 Navajo Trail Drive, on Dec. 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Identification will be required only to verify residency in Archuleta County.

Due to the COVID virus, parents will need to remain in their cars in this drive-through distribution process. Parents will be handed prebagged toys for your children in order to minimize human contact. Changes may occur due to extreme weather, so be patient.

Sadly, we run out of toys before we run out of children who deserve a joyous Christmas. Please join us in helping to offer hope to those less fortunate families with children who live in our communities.