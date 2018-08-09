67th annual Archuleta County Fair champions and honorees
Ashley Smyth, Grand Champion Steer, 1,317 pounds, Citizens Bank of Pagosa Springs, $8 per pound
Teagan Stretton, Grand Champion Swine, 256 pounds, The Springs Resort, $14 per pound
Amelia Laverty, Grand Champion Lamb, 142 pounds, Lionheart Ranch, $24 per pound
Trenton Buffington, Grand Champion Market Chicken Pen, Lee Riley I Sell Pagosa, $1,100
Paul Farrah, Grand Champion Goat, 89 pounds, Riff Raff Brewing, $1,800
Mitch Meisinger, Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen, BS Ranch, $1,600
Mitch Meisinger, Grand Champion Market Turkey, 25 pounds, JK Leasing, $2,400
Morgan Lewis, Reserve Champion Steer, 1,284 pounds, Citizens Bank of Pagosa Springs/DEVO Trading & Consulting, $8.75 per pound
Timothy Hittle, Reserve Champion Swine, 260 pounds, JK Leasing, $14 per pound
Carson Laverty, Reserve Champion Lamb, 136 pounds, 2R Ranch, $33 per pound
Kaleb Buffington, Reserve Champion Market Chicken Pen, Lionheart Ranch, $2,100
Paul Farrah, Reserve Champion Goat, 88 pounds, Colorado Rock & Dirt Excavation, $2,000
Carson Martin, Reserve Champion Market Rabbit Pen, Tim Brown Construction, $2,100
Jack Hittle, Reserve Champion Market Turkey, 29 pounds, JK Leasing, $4,000
Cake in support of the 4-H Livestock Program, Tim Brown Construction, $5,100
Super Superintendents — John and Jean Taylor
Super Volunteer — Muriel Cronkhite
