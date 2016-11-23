5th Street Bridge meeting set for Dec. 5

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
The Pagosa Springs Town Council spent most of its regular meeting last Thursday dealing with service organization requests for funding, as summarized in an accompanying article in this edition of The SUN, but council had time to address several other issues as well.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs