5th Street bridge: Council to consider acting on vested rights agreement

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
The Pagosa Springs Town Council may decide at its first regular meeting of 2017 whether or not to implement its right to build a bridge over the San Juan River at 5th Street under the terms of the 2012 vested rights agreement with Springs Partners LLC.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs