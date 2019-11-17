56th annual Russ Hill Bazaar to open Monday

By Barbara Draper

Special to The PREVIEW

The ever-popular Russ Hill Wreath Bazaar will be open for the 56th consecutive year Monday, Nov. 18, through Dec. 9 at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Local greens are harvested and the scent of our pine forests will greet customers at the door. Both walk-in and phone orders can be placed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. except for Nov. 27, 28 and 29, when the bazaar will be closed for Thanksgiving. The designated phone number for the bazaar is 264-4538. Please do not call the church office with your order.

Two wreath sizes are available. The standard wreaths (about 25 inches wide) are $35. Shipping is available for an additional fee. Extra large wreaths (about 45 inches wide) are $70. Unfortunately, shipping is not available for this size. Each wreath will be decorated with pine cones and a bow that can be selected from several colors. Wreaths can also be customized with special bows and other embellishments for an additional charge.

Table arrangements will be created by custom order this year. There will not be a cash and carry selection available. You are welcome to bring your ideas and/or work with the arrangements specialists for your creation. Prices will vary according to your order.

There are many good reasons to purchase these wreaths. Perhaps foremost is the fact that all profits are distributed in Archuleta County to deserving nonprofits through mini grants. You can simplify your gift-giving decisions, avoid long lines for mailing and anyone on your list will surely appreciate such a thoughtful gift from Pagosa Springs. As for your own wreath, you will not find one made from fresher materials or that will be as long lasting.

The bazaar elves look forward to helping you. You are welcome to come visit the workshop between 9 a.m. and noon or 1 to 3 p.m. to see how the wreaths are made. It is wise not to wait too long to order. A maximum of 500 wreaths will be created this year and many phone and mail orders come from across the country. Former residents continue the tradition of having Pagosa wreaths for their own homes and gifts.

