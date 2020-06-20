4CORE offering energy audits

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Molly Morris
Four Corners Office for Resource Efficiency
The Four Corners Office for Resource Efficiency (4CORE) is seeking older, income-qualified residents in Archuleta and La Plata County to participate in a free energy efficiency audit and installation program.
This service may reveal health and safety issues and will provide the most beneficial, energy-saving upgrades that save residents hundreds in utility bills.
Call 4CORE for more information at 259-1916 or email molly@fourcore.org.