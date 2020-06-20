4CORE offering energy audits

By Molly Morris

Four Corners Office for Resource Efficiency

The Four Corners Office for Resource Efficiency (4CORE) is seeking older, income-qualified residents in Archuleta and La Plata County to participate in a free energy efficiency audit and installation program.

This service may reveal health and safety issues and will provide the most beneficial, energy-saving upgrades that save residents hundreds in utility bills.

Call 4CORE for more information at 259-1916 or email molly@fourcore.org.