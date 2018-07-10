4-H youth to promote upcoming county fair

- News
By Becky Jacobson
SUN Columnist
4-H youth members who are raising animals and involved in various 4-H indoor projects for the Archuleta County Fair this year will be pounding the Pagosa Springs pavement on Wednesday, July 11.
Watch for them at local businesses around town. You can’t miss them; they will be wearing their 4-H shirts and they’re very eager to talk about all of their 4-H projects.
They will be promoting their 4-H indoor projects, the Livestock Auction and annual Chuckwagon Dinner that will take place on Aug. 4. The Chuckwagon Dinner will run 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The livestock auction will take place at 6:30 p.m., with preregistration at 5:30 p.m. The 4-H indoor projects can be viewed Aug. 2-5. They are amazing.
Please support their endeavors by hanging a flier in your store window and placing a brightly colored barnyard animal on your counter. They will also have information about how you can support the Livestock Auction is various ways. Thank you for supporting 4-H and our youth.
Contact the CSU Extension Office in Archuleta County at 264-5931 to learn more about our local 4-H program and the Archuleta County Fair. Check us out on Facebook or on the Web at www.ArchuletaCountyFair.com.
Wildfire preparedness presentation
On July 26, the CSU Extension office will host the presentation “Wildfire Preparedness: It’s Never Too Late Until It’s Too Late — Learn how to protect yourself and loved ones from the threat of wildfire.”
This presentation will walk you through the process of how to manage vegetation, get your home prepared, and how to plan for evacuation for people and animals.
The program will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Extension office. Please call 264-5931 for more information.
CPR and first aid classes
CPR and first aid certification classes are offered monthly by the Colorado State University Extension office on the second Monday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 10 pm. Anyone needing to receive or renew certification can register by calling the Extension office at 264-5931.
We will also attempt to schedule classes on additional dates with five or more registrations. Cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. The type of first aid information provided will vary by the needs of the audience.
