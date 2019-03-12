4-H Sewing Project Field Trip

Members of the 4-H sewing project took their annual field trip to Joann Fabric Store in Farmington, N.M., to choose a pattern and fabric for the garment they chose to make this year. All 4-H members are actively working within their projects to learn new skills and create an exhibit to demonstrate their knowledge for judging at the end of the 4-H year. All exhibits will be judged and on display at the Archuleta County Fair Aug. 1-4. Front row (left to right) are Jordan Maxwell, Faith Lee, Carson Martin, Addie Hittle and Kylie Ketchum. Back row (left to right) are Macey Jacobson, Reece Peterson, Emma Gantt, Grace Kiker, Amelia Laverty, Kylie Keuning and Caroline Smith. Not pictured: Ashlie Elliott, AmberLynn Snarr, Brynn Looper and Korban Lee.

