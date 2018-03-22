4-H coloring contest winners announced

A coloring contest was held for our local 4-H’ers to educate them on noxious weeds and nuisance plants.

They were presented with information from Ethan Proud, the Archuleta County Weed and Pest Control supervisor and asked to participate by coloring a weed of their choice.

The winners are Chance Ramirez, who colored houndstongue, and Korban Lee, who colored a Gambel oak. Each winner will receive a $25 gift card.

Congratulations, Chance and Korban.

Seed potato orders

Orders are now being taken for Colorado-certified seed potatoes from the San Luis Valley.

There are red, white, blue and pink varieties available for $1 per pound. They will be ready to pick up May 9-11.

Please call the CSU Extension office to place your order.

CPR and first aid classes

CPR and first aid certification classes are now being offered monthly by the CSU Extension office on the second Monday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 10 pm. Anyone needing to receive or renew certification can register by calling the Extension office at 264-5931.

We will also attempt to schedule classes on additional dates with five or more registrations. Cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. The type of first aid information provided will vary by the needs of the audience.

More about

CSU Extension

CSU Extension is your local university community connection for research-based information about natural resource management; living well through raising kids, eating right and spending smart; gardening and commercial horticulture; the latest agricultural production technologies; and community development.

Extension 4-H and youth development programs reach more than 100,000 young people annually.

CSU Extension programs are available to all without discrimination.

