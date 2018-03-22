4-H Clothing Construction Project

Members of the 4-H Clothing Construction Project traveled to Farmington, N.M., to visit a fabric store to select their project and purchase a pattern, fabric and notions. All 4-H projects have started with learning and work progressing through the summer in order to present at the Archuleta County Fair Aug. 2-5. In the back row, left to right, are: Caroline Smith, Johanna Beaird, Amelia Laverty, Kylie Keuning and Ashlie Elliott. In the front row, left to right, are: Gracelyn Kiker, Kylie Ketchum, Macey Jacobson and Addie Hittle.

