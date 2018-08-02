4-H and Open Horse Show

Local 4-H’ers gather during Sunday’s 4-H and Open Horse Show at the Western Heritage Event Center arena Sunday. The Archuleta County Fair kicks off today and runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds, located just south of U.S. 160 on U.S. 84. This year’s fair theme is “Barn to be Wild.” See page 5 of this week’s PREVIEW for a complete listing of events, which includes something fun for everyone.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Top Stories