23rd annual Four Corners Folk Festival lineup announced

By Crista Munro
Special to The PREVIEW
The 23rd annual Four Corners Folk Festival will take place on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs Aug. 31 through Sept. 2.
This year’s world-class musical lineup includes The Dawg Trio (featuring David Grisman, Danny Barnes and Samson Grisman), Nahko And Medicine For The People, Sam Bush, We Banjo 3, Amy Helm, The Accidentals, Sam Reider and the Human Hands, Jon Stickley Trio, Front Country, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Darling West, The Western Flyers, Bonnie and the Clydes, Courtney Hartman and Taylor Ashton, and Tallgrass.
In addition to 16 sets on the festival’s main stage, the weekend also includes two late-night sets each on Friday and Saturday nights that will run until midnight at the Ponderosa Pavilion. Festival attendees can also participate in a music workshop taught by a festival artist, take a morning yoga class, shop at the festival vendor court, grab a delicious meal from one of seven high-quality food vendors and take a hike to one of Reservoir Hill’s gorgeous overlooks.
The event is extremely family-friendly, with free admission for children 12 and under (when accompanied by an adult) and lots of free activities and entertainment at the Kids Tent offered throughout the festival.
The Four Corners Folk Festival takes place rain or shine, and a central feature is the 10,000-square-foot tent with general admission seating for 1,300 people, available on a first-come basis. The meadow and trees outside the tent provide ample room for tarps, blankets and low festival chairs.
About 1,400 people camp on 130-acre Reservoir Hill during the event, creating a music city of festival friends and family. Pickin’ circles can be heard throughout the hill all weekend long. The campground opens on Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. and sells out in advance, but overflow camping is available on private land just across from the park entrance on a nightly basis.
FolkWest will begin taking volunteer applications in mid-July. Festival volunteers sign up to work for two four-hour shifts and receive complimentary three-day admission in return. Additional information about tickets, performers and schedules can be found online at www.folkwest.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 731-5582.
