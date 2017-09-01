22nd annual Four Corners Folk Festival this weekend

- News
By Crista Munro
Special to The PREVIEW
This year marks the 22nd annual Four Corners Folk Festival in Pagosa Springs, and what a journey it’s been. Since 1996, we’ve gathered quite an impressive family of volunteers, staff, musicians and, of course, our amazing audience.
We’ve looked on as a generation of young people have grown up coming to the festivals and we celebrate the continuity of life as witnesses to the growth of their own beautiful young families. We’ve also shared in the sorrow of the passing of countless friends and loved ones over the years who, though gone, will live on in our memories. Through it all, the one thing that’s remained constant is the music itself and its power to unite, heal and create joy.
The festival kicks off on Reservoir Hill on Friday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m. and ends on Sunday, Sept. 3, around 9 p.m.
This year’s amazing musical lineup includes a wealth of talent and variety of musical styles from artists Los Lobos, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, The Wood Brothers, Sarah Jarosz, The Lil’ Smokies, John Fullbright, We Banjo 3, The East Pointers, Session Americana, The Accidentals, Ghost of Paul Revere, The Drunken Hearts, Freddy and Francine, Quiles and Cloud and FY5.
It is truly one of the best lineups we’ve ever assembled.
The lineup is a blend of returning artists mixed with lots of new faces, too. There are Grammy winners and Juno winners (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy), and a healthy mixture of seasoned road warriors and up-and-coming bands full of youthful energy. The one thing they all have in common is talent; there are bands coming that residents of southwest Colorado may not have an opportunity to see anywhere else without traveling to a major city.
All the incredible live music will take place on two stages throughout the weekend, the Main Stage and the Late Night Stage, which is a smaller and more intimate setting that takes place on Friday and Saturday nights after the Main Stage sets end.
In addition to the musical performances, the family-friendly event will also feature music workshops, arts and crafts vendors, a food court, beer and wine garden, morning yoga sessions, guided walks of Reservoir Hill and lots of picking circles in the campgrounds.
Admission is free for children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and there will be plenty to do and see in the Four Corners Kids Tent. Saturday and Sunday have free crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., face painting, juggling shows by Andy the Juggler, balloon animal artistry by Ruby Balloon and a meet-and-greet improv session with staff from the Whatchamawhozits program of Pagosa Springs’ own Thingamajig Theatre Company.
The free parking shuttles will start operating on Friday, Sept. 1, at 11:30 a.m. Venue gates open at noon. Festival-goers may bring their own blankets, tarps or chairs for seating in the meadow, or may claim a spot on one of the 1,300 seats under the tent. Coolers and outside food are allowed; however, alcoholic beverages, glass containers and unsealed beverages may not be brought in. Free filtered water is available in the food court and participants are encouraged to bring their own refillable water containers.
The festival is supported in part by sponsorships, generous donors and a matching grant from Colorado Creative Industries.
For additional information about this year’s Four Corners Folk Festival, visit the website at www.folkwest.com or call (877) 472-4672.
A newly expanded, free festival app is available for download; search “FolkWest” in your app store. If you’ve never been to Reservoir Hill for a FolkWest festival, this is the year to do it. Bring the family and come up for a day. You’ll be hooked.
Festival schedule
Thursday, Aug. 31
• 8:30 a.m. — Camper box office opens on Hot Springs Boulevard for camping ticket holders and camping volunteers.
• 11 a.m. — Reservoir Hill campground opens to those with on-site festival and camping passes and a vehicle pass.
• 11 a.m. — Satellite camping area opens (sold out).
• 2 p.m. — Springs Meadow camping area opens; pay for nightly or weekend camping upon arrival.
• 3-8 p.m. — Vehicle-free camping shuttle runs to assist tent campers without a vehicle pass.
• 11 p.m. — Camper box office closes for the night.
Friday, Sept. 1
• 8:30 a.m. — Camper box office opens on Hot Springs Boulevard for camping ticket holders and camping volunteers.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Vehicle-free camping shuttle runs to assist tent campers without a vehicle pass.
• 11:30 a.m. — Festival shuttles start to run for day (non-camping) ticket holders; continue until 30 minutes after Main Stage sets end.
• 11:30 a.m. — Upper box office opens for day (non-camping) ticket holders.
• Noon — Main gate opens to the festival venue.
• 2 p.m. — Andy the Juggler in the Kids Tent.
• 2 p.m. — Main Stage sets start.
• 9 p.m. (approximate) — Late Night sets start at the Ponderosa Pavilion.
• 11 p.m. — Camping box office and upper box office close for the night.
Saturday, Sept. 2
• 8 a.m. — Morning yoga practice at the Ponderosa Pavilion.
• 8:30 a.m. — Festival shuttles start to run; continue until 30 minutes after Main Stage sets end.
• 9 a.m. — Upper box office opens for all ticket holders.
• 9:30 a.m. — Main gate opens to the festival venue.
• 10 a.m. — Free T-shirt giveaway and decorating to first 200 kids 12 and under in the Kids Tent.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Upcycled crafts, face painting and entertainment in the Kids Tent.
• 10 a.m. — Representatives from the San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership will lead a walking tour of the Reservoir Hill forest health project. Meet at the box office five minutes prior to departure time.
• 11:30 a.m. — Main Stage sets start.
• 10 p.m. (approximate) — Late Night sets start at the Ponderosa Pavilion on Reservoir Hill.
• 11 p.m. — Upper box office closes for the night.
Sunday, Sept. 3
• 8 a.m. — Morning yoga practice at the Ponderosa Pavilion.
• 8:30 a.m. — Festival shuttles start to run; continue until 30 minutes after Main Stage sets end.
• 8:30 a.m. — Upper box office opens for all ticket holders.
• 9 a.m. — Main gate opens to the festival venue.
• 9:30 a.m. — Representatives from the San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership will lead a walking tour of the Reservoir Hill forest health project. Meet at the box office five minutes prior to departure time.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Upcycled crafts, face painting and entertainment in the Kids Tent.
• 11 a.m. — Main Stage sets start; last act scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
• Vehicle-free campers may drive their cars to Reservoir Hill campground to break down camp and load out.
• All campgrounds (RH, Satellite and Springs Meadows) close at noon.
