2020 Public Square Rosary Crusade announced

By Roxanne Schick

The Holy Rosary will be held at the Pagosa Springs Bell Tower Saturday, Oct. 10, at noon as part of the 2020 Public Square Rosary.

In the “Secret of the Rosary,” Saint Louis de Monfort said, “Public prayer is far more powerful than private prayer to appease the anger of God and call down His mercy, and Holy Mother Church, guided by the Holy Ghost, has always advocated public prayer in times of public tragedy and suffering.”