2020 Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass Festival cancelled

In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, KSUT Presents has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the 2020 Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass Festival. Our primary concern has been and remains the health, wellness, and safety of our festival community. At this time, we don’t feel as though it’s a responsible decision to move forward with a gathering of this magnitude.

Reservoir Hill is a magical place on the first weekend of June, and we will miss it dearly. The campgrounds are filled with the sounds of music and laughter, the smells of coffee and bacon, and the sights of EZ-Ups dressed in batik and prayer flags.

Naturally we’re very disappointed and understand the impact this will have on our festival family. Next week, ticket holders will be receiving an email with information about refund options. We’re in communication with our 2020 artists to assess if they can commit to the June 4-6, 2021 dates, with the goal of presenting the same incredible lineup we were all excited for this year. We look forward to the day we’re back to singing, dancing and pickin’ together as a community on Reservoir Hill.

We are also concerned about the financial well-being of our musical guests, whose livelihood depends on touring. The summer is their busiest time of year, and they’re losing many festival and concert dates. Please consider visiting the artist’s websites to purchase music or souvenirs to support your favorite Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass musicians.

At this time, we’re still cautiously moving forward as planned with the 25th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival, September 4-6. We’ll keep you informed if those plans need to change.

