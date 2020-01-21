2020 Great Decisions lineup announced for Durango, Bayfield

By Janice Sheftel

Special to The PREVIEW

The 2020 Great Decisions International Affairs Discussion Program is in its 19th year in Durango and its first year in Bayfield.

Durango’s 2020 programs will begin on Jan. 28 at the Durango Public Library, with a moderator- led discussion on the topic of “Climate Change and Global Order.” That same discussion will take place at the Bayfield Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Great Decisions meets every other week thereafter, for a total of eight sessions, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., on Tuesdays at the Durango Public Library and on Thursdays at the Bayfield Public Library. As listed below, Durango will also have a special ninth program on Feb. 18 by Laurie K. Meininger on her life as a woman in the U.S. foreign service. Programs are open to the public, free of charge.

Eight international affairs discussion subjects are presented to Great Decisions groups annually by the Foreign Policy Association, which prepares a briefing book, a teacher’s guide and a DVD on the topics. The DVD on the current topic is shown at the appropriate Great Decisions session. The Durango discussions will be led by a series of moderators. The Bayfield programs will all be led by Dr. Robert Han Bishop. The 2020 topics and dates are as follows:

• Climate Change and the Global Order. Jan. 28 (Durango), Jan. 30 (Bayfield).

• China’s Road into Latin America. Feb. 10 (Durango), Feb. 12 (Bayfield).

• Preventive Diplomacy: America’s Foreign Service in the 21st Century. Feb. 18 (Durango).

• Red Sea Security. Feb. 24 (Durango), Feb. 26 (Bayfield).

• Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking. March 10 (Durango), March 12 (Bayfield).

• U.S. Relations with the Northern Triangle. March 24 (Durango), March 26 (Bayfield).

• India and Pakistan. April 7 (Durango), April 9 (Bayfield).

The Philippines. April 21 (Durango), April 23 (Bayfield).

Artificial Intelligence and Data. May 5 (Durango), May 7 (Bayfield).

