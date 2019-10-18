Free shopping at St. Patrick’s Saturday for Clothing Giveaway

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

The annual Clothing Giveaway will be this Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., right next to the hospital. This is the one fall event you don’t want to miss.

Everyone is welcome and you will be given a good-sized bag to fill up with men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household linens, towels and sheets, and shoes and boots for the whole family to keep those tootsies warm this winter. The doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at noon, when we hope there won’t be a stitch of clothing left.

As Fr. Doug Neel has said every year, this is his favorite event. Not only because St. Patrick’s loves to help our community, but for the way this brings our parishioners together, working hard and enjoying the fellowship with each other. He also appreciates the wonderful participation of members of the community who just come to help because they love this event, too.

The Clothing Giveaway event is spearheaded by Nicki Rippee and Becky Enders and they personally want to thank the community who gave us an overwhelming number of donations for this event. Your generosity is graciously appreciated.

We have lots of clothes to choose from and plenty of help on Saturday to help you find just what you are looking for to complete that fall outfit. See you Saturday at 8 a.m.

