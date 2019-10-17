National Improved Medicare for All

Dear Editor:

Joe Biden and others argue that National Improved Medicare for All (NIMA) would hurt unions. They say workers don’t want to lose their private, employer-sponsored insurance. Well, General Motors (GM) just proved why we need NIMA.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion