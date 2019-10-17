Marriage was taken seriously

Dear Editor:

Back in 1947, I was a newly-wed. At ages 19 and 20, we “vowed” to love one another forever, regardless of circumstances. We had a church wedding. Mother made my wedding dress, it was beautiful. The Rehearsal party (not dinner) was at the Groom’s home — punch and cookies. Following the wedding ceremony, there was a reception in the church dining area with cake and punch for all.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

