Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance Saturday

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

Last call for those wanting to spend an autumn evening in the throes of live country music.

Precious few tickets remain for Pagosa Springs Rotary’s fifth annual Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance. Held on Oct.19 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Archuleta County Extension building, this event promises to be a boot scooting good time.

Pagosa’s own Country Thunder will provide the music for dancing, there will be food truck fare and libations available for purchase, and lots of coveted items available to bid on at a silent auction. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the band starting at 7 p.m. Better get there early if you want that front-row seat by the dance floor. Eat a little, drink sensibly and two-step the night away. How fun is that.

All proceeds benefit the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club’s Scholarship Fund. Gifting over $25,000 a year to higher education for our graduating students means that not only will you have an enjoyable autumn evening out, but you could very well be part of changing a young life for the better. Simply buying a ticket to socialize and have fun with friends and neighbors might direct a life down the road to success — a journey that without your help may be impossible.

Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, the Choke Cherry Tree or from Rotarians. Tickets are $20. If there are any available at the door, it will cost you $25. Presales end Friday at noon. Last call. Y’all better hurry now.

