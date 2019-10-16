Tickets available now for Tim Sullivan family benefit concert

By Carole Howard

Special to The PREVIEW

Tickets are available now for a cabaret-style benefit concert on Nov. 9 in Durango featuring country singer/songwriter Tim Sullivan and the musical skills of three members of his remarkably talented family, plus two other special guests.

All concert proceeds go to the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation for the Arts to provide scholarships for deserving local youth with a talent for music, dance or the visual arts in Archuleta and La Plata counties. Pagosa Springs youth who have benefited from scholarships from the Sullivan Foundation include singers Gustavo Palma and Allora Leonard, Kathleen Isberg’s piano student Jovanka Ponce de Leon and the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir.

The Sullivan family benefit concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the theater at the Strater Hotel. Reserved seats are $50 and $75 each and are available by calling Tim Sullivan at 749-5531 or emailing timsullivanmusician@gmail.com, or Claudine McAnelly at ccmcanelly@gmail.com. Tables for four, six and eight are available, as are corporate sponsorships.

The headliner at the concert will be Tim Sullivan’s sister, KT Sullivan. She is an internationally acclaimed singer and recording artist who performs regularly in New York City at the famed Algonquin Hotel, made famous as the home of the Round Table after World War I when leading literary figures met there daily to exchange ideas and opinions — and launch The New Yorker magazine.

KT Sullivan has sung in numerous venues in the U.S., including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Spoleto Festival and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and also in London, China and Australia. Her theater credits include Broadway, where she starred in Marilyn Monroe’s role of Loralei in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” and played and danced the tango with Sting in “Threepenny Opera.” She was a guest star on Garrison Keillor’s “Prairie Home Companion” and twice was named one of the top 100 Irish Americans by Irish America magazine. She has just released a new CD of duets called “Thanks for the Memories.”

In addition to Tim and KT Sullivan, their mother, Elizabeth Sullivan, is coming from Oklahoma to perform. A brilliant vocalist, songwriter and piano player, Elizabeth Sullivan is the matriarch of this accomplished musical family. Years ago, her eight children formed the Sullivan Family Gospel Singers with their mother, from whom they learned classical piano and voice as youngsters.

Also on stage will be award-winning singer and recording artist Natalie Douglas, as well as jazz pianist and composer Jon Weber, who hosts “Piano Jazz” on NPR.

While here, these gifted musicians will host master classes for local high school and college-age performers who want to take advantage of their knowledge and experience. The sessions will take place at the Henry Strater Theatre on Nov. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $25 and scholarships are available through the Sullivan Foundation. Contact Tim Sullivan for an application. One of the master class participants will be chosen to receive a scholarship from the foundation to perform at the 2020 Cabaret Convention in New York City. Other ages are welcome to audit these classes with no charge.

