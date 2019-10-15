Record-breaking 61 try out for ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is winding up its 30th anniversary year celebration in a big way as it presents “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” as its winter production.

CUP chose this musical as a way to involve as many kids and community members as possible, and also because it is a favorite of CUP President Kim Moore. You may even see her take to the stage as an Oompa-Loompa.

We had a record-breaking 61 hopeful auditionees try out for the show, ranging in ages from 9 to 68, and we cast as many as we could in this quirky, classic and well-known production.

Willy Wonka himself will be played by veteran performer Hunter Swinehart, seen most recently on the Pagosa Springs stage as Mr. Porter in CUP’s “Tarzan the Musical” this summer. The Candyman is played by veteran Kaeden Thomas, with the loveable Charlie portrayed by veteran performer Connor Thomas.

Others cast as leads in Wonka are: Samuel Yeager, Hayden Kiker, Kim Domingo, Nina Smith, Dean Sanna, Miles Roque, Antonia Bussoli, Allen Domingo, Hannah Rockensock, Ella Hemenger, Emma Ziminsky, Augusta Happ, Pat Doocy, Eileen Bartig and Doug Roberts. Our delightful show is produced, directed and choreographed by Dale Johnson, with music direction by Dale Scrivener and costuming by Kaitlen Smith.

CUP, a community theater, is the supporter of the performing arts in our schools.

“Willy Wonka” plays for four shows only, Nov. 21-24; save the date.

