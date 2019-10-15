October meeting of Mountain High Garden Club set

By Cecilia Haviland

Special to The PREVIEW

The Mountain High Garden Club will hold its final meeting of the 2019 season on Oct. 16 at the Colorado State University Archuleta County Extension building (fairgrounds) on U.S. 84 from 10 a.m. to noon.

All members in attendance will elect officers that will serve for two years (2020-2021). Offices up for election include: president, secretary, membership coordinator and program chair.

Following the election, the floor will open to members for a gathering of their ideas and suggestions for next year’s topics for programs and special events such as field trips, community projects or social events. This is your chance to voice your ideas.

We will follow the business part of our meeting with a unique and interesting talk on vermiculture by Sue Cocino, one of our garden club members. Learn what to do with your kitchen scraps once your compost is frozen solid or under 3 feet of snow.

Cocino will discuss pitfalls to avoid. She will actually bring her own vermiculture bin for viewing, so members can see for themselves how you can make wonderfully rich compost that is not “gross,” dirty or germy from those food scraps by raising worms. Do your part to not fill our landfill while building a load of rich compost that will be ready when spring arrives.

