Weminuche Audubon October meeting to feature member photos, stories

By Jean Zirnhelt

Special to The SUN

The October Weminuche Audubon chapter meeting, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m., will center around a member presentation of wildlife photos and stories.

The group will meet at the Methodist Church on Lewis Street at 6 p.m. for setup and socializing before the meeting. Refreshments will be served.

The presentation will be called “The ones we got and the ones that got away.” Many members capture birds with cameras, and along the way, spot other wildlife. Some capture these moments in words, paintings or stories to share. This is your chance to share your experiences.

If you have photos to share, please bring up to 10 on a USB drive and you may show them on the screen.

In November, the chapter begins a series of bird identification classes in preparation for the Christmas Bird Count. The count will be held on Dec. 14.

Save this date to participate in this important bird census, fun for both experienced and new birders. Please check the website, weminucheaudubon.org, for details.

Audubon meetings and events are open to the public. In appreciation for our meeting space, we ask that you bring a donation of nonperishable food for the Methodist Church Food Bank.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Outdoors, Top Stories