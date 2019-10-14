Pagosa Hot Springs Fest set for Oct. 24-26

To feature live music, pool parties, shopping, dining more

A new festival is coming to town.

Oct. 24-26, downtown Pagosa Springs will play host to the inaugural Pagosa Hot Springs Fest.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Food, Lifestyle, Music, News, Top Stories