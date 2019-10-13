Arboles Rosa Cemetery fall cleanup set for Oct. 19

By Agnes Sanchez

Special to The PREVIEW

The Carmelitas of St. Peter and St. Rosa Catholic Church, 18851 Colo. 151 in Arboles, are organizing their fall cleanup at the Rosa Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The cemetery is located at the south end of County Road 975, immediately to the left after the state border cattle guard.

We encourage anyone with family or friends buried at Rosa Cemetery or anyone wishing to do community service to join us for the 2019 Fall Cleanup. Morning coffee and lunch will be provided by the Arboles Carmelitas. If you can help, please come with rakes, shovels, Weedwackers, perhaps a rider mower and, most importantly, wearing gloves and hats. For more information, call 883-3330.

St Peter-St. Rosa Church was built in 1978, merging the Rosa, N.M., and Arboles, Colo., churches when the two original churches were torn down to make room for Navajo Lake Reservoir and the new Rosa Cemetery was created when bodies were moved from Rosa, N.M., to this new site. The church serves families in the Arboles, Allison and Tiffany area.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories