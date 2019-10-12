Sunday Night Unplugged to remember departed pets

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

This Sunday evening at 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will provide a special time for people to remember their beloved pets at Sunday Night Unplugged.

Sunday Night Unplugged is an hour of quiet prayer and meditation accompanied by short readings, prayers and beautiful music. This week, as guests enter, they will be given the opportunity to record the names of their pets who have died. The list of names will be read in the service during the prayers. Following the service there will be a candlelight walk on the labyrinth for all who wish to participate.

“This is always a very special service that we do in conjunction with last Sunday’s blessing of the animals,” said Fr. Doug Neel. “Our pets are often considered family members, our beloved animal friends who give us unconditional love. When they are gone, we grieve for them, yet there are few opportunities to give public recognition and thanksgiving for their life. This service will offer that time of remembrance.”

Baritone singer Robert Neel will be the guest musician for this month’s Sunday Night Unplugged. Neel is a professionally trained local singer and actor who has been seen on stage playing leading roles in numerous musical productions. He has also served as music director for Curtains Up Pagosa, training the singers and directing the orchestra for several of its productions. He received his bachelor’s degree in performing arts in 2015 from Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

“I am always delighted when I can hear my son sing,” said Neel. “As a special bonus, he will be accompanied on the piano by my wife, Sally. The two of them always create beautiful music together. I believe we will all be blessed by their offerings as together we celebrate the glorious gifts God has given us through creation.”

St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. The public is invited free of charge. For more information, call 731-5801.

