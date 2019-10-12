New Thought Center to hold grand opening at new location

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join New Thought Center (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. for its first Sunday at the new location: 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Our topic will be “Madame Buddha, the life of Hazel Holmes, a Life of Hollywood and Spiritual Service.” Holmes was the wife of philosopher Dr. Ernest Holmes. Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter, and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. All are welcome. This Wednesday, Oct. 9, we will be meeting at the new location.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m., Dr. Scott Vanderwall, DC, will speak on “Soft Tissue Balance and its Relation to Health and Well-Being.” This will take place at NTC’s new location.

NTC has pieces of spiritual art and books for sale to benefit NTC.

Watch for upcoming art, writing and prosperity classes.

Reiki classes are available.

Contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

