The largest marriage celebration of the ages

By Jan Davis

Special to The PREVIEW

I love Hallmark movies. The stories are predictable with fairytale endings. The good guy sweeps the girl off her feet and captures her heart. Together, they overcome obstacles and live happily ever after. There is not a lot of drama and I don’t think about the plot line. I sit back and enjoy the movie.

I also love romantic historical novels for similar reasons. The storyline is less predictable with more adventure, mystery and suspense, but the outcome is the same. The hero saves the girl and they build a life together.

Based on this, one might think Ruth would be my favorite book in the Bible. It is a famous love story, full of hardship, perseverance and eternal love. Boaz rescues Ruth, an outcast, from a destitute life, and offers her more than she ever dreamed or hoped for.

But at the top of my list is the book of Revelation. The author knows the end from the beginning, while the reader feels uncertain because of the drama and conflict.

The Prince of Peace has purposed in his heart to rescue His bride from the greatest calamity the world has ever experienced. When God the Father gives the command, Jesus returns for his Church. In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, she is caught up to live eternally with her groom.

In the first chapter, an angel introduces the leading character, Jesus Christ. The Son of God is displayed in brilliant splendor.

The next few chapters are dedicated to his bride, the church. She is shown with all her flaws and weaknesses. Yet, because of his unconditional love, the Prince finds great value and purpose in her. He cautions and encourages her to pursue him and his righteousness. He protects her from certain death and carries her to his kingdom to prepare for the marriage supper.

After the wedding ceremony, Jesus sits upon a white stallion, prepared for battle. Along with his bride, they conquer the kingdoms of this world, establish a one-world government and rule in righteousness for 1,000 years. Their monarchy is one of harmony and prosperity, until once again Satan attempts to destroy their union.

The enemy builds a vast army of like-minded people to fight against God’s kingdom. But all his efforts are in vain. God destroys Satan’s armies before they raise their swords. In his righteous anger, Christ puts down the final rebellion.

In the closing pages of the book, the newlyweds stand beside their Heavenly Father and reign as one throughout eternity. Their love story is one without end.

Please, RSVP today to attend the largest marriage celebration of the ages. The invitations have gone out and the names of those accepting are recorded in the Book of Life.

Because of Jesus, we are the bride of Christ.

“Let us rejoice and be glad and give the glory to Him, for the marriage of the Lamb has come and the bride has made herself ready.” — Revelation 19:7 (NASB)

I love you, but Jesus loves you more.