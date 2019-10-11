Mitsch Bush to speak at Democratic Club luncheon

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta Democratic Club will hold its monthly luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Pagosa Brewing Company. The featured speaker will be Diane Mitsch Bush, who is running in the primary to unseat Rep. Tipton to represent the 3rd U.S. Congressional District.

Mitsch Bush is a former Democratic member of the Colorado House of Representatives. She represented House District 26 from Jan. 9, 2013, to Nov. 2, 2017, when she resigned to focus on her first campaign for U.S. Congress. She has resided in Steamboat Springs for more than 40 years and previously served as a Routt County commissioner.

While in the State Legislature, she was awarded Legislator of the Year for 2015 by the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union and the conservative Colorado Livestock Association for her work on ranching and farming. She also was Conservation Colorado’s 2017 Legislator of the Year. One Colorado has given Mitsch Bush a 100 percent rating for her support of LGBTQ issues. She was a professor and researcher for 28 years before entering public service.

The intent of the Archuleta Democratic Club is to provide an opportunity for dialogue on progressive ideas in an informal social setting, as well as providing an update on party activities, local, state and national. We will begin gathering at 11:30 a.m. to allow some time for socializing, with lunch beginning at noon. There is no admission fee, but all participants will be asked to order lunch. Donations are welcome.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to John Porco, first vice chair of the Archuleta County Democratic Party, at jwppagosa@gmail.com or at 946-2684 so that we can provide a count to the restaurant. All people are welcome at the lunch.