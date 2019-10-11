- News
Scene … celebrating survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault at Rise Above Violence’s Art Above Violence event at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. The art activism project pairs local artists, including visual artists and performing artists, with victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault to tell their stories on canvases, in poetry and through interpretive dances.