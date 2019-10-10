Public Notices 10/10/2019

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Marilyn B Alexander, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV030028

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 6, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Marilyn B Alexander

Jack M Alexander

Worldwide Resort Resales, LLC

Ken Lee Criswell

Marci Rene Criswell

WTA Services, LLC

Raymond G Feldman, TTEE

Nancy G Feldman, TTEE

Fernando Martinez

Robert L Jacobson

Priscilla B Jacobson

Pamela Kay Harrison

Robert F McGimsey

Linda G McGimsey

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Sale Number: 2019-16 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ 10-10-19 ]

Last Publication: [ 11-7-19 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 6, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Teal Landing Condominium Phase One Matter Amount

Property Owner: Marilyn B Alexander and Jack M Alexander

Building Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111, 1112, 1113, 1114, 1115, 1116, 1121, 1124, 1125, and 1126

UDI Points: 105,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase One- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20102922, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20102923, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $638.40

Costs: $333.18

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $1,971.58

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two Matter Amount

Property Owner: Worldwide Resort Resales, LLC

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211, 1212, 1213, 1214, 1215, 1216, 1221, 1224, 1225, and 1226

UDI Points: 308,000

Unpaid Assessments: $2,273.76

Costs: $333.18

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,606.94

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four Matter Amount

Property Owner: Ken Lee Criswell and Marci Rene Criswell

Building Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411, 1412, 1413, 1415, 1416, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1424, 1425, and 1426

UDI Points: 105,000

Unpaid Assessments: $785.39

Costs: $333.18

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,118.57

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20203146, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five

Matter Amount

Property Owner: WTA Services, LLC

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525, and 1526

UDI Points: 105,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20204764, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $685.30

Costs: $333.18

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,018.48

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Raymond G Feldman, TTEE of the Raymond G Feldman Living Trust Dated 9/14/88 and Nancy G Feldman, TTEE of the Nancy G Feldman Living Trust Dated 1/16/93

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625, & 1626

UDI Points: 105,000

Unpaid Assessments: $638.40

Costs: $333.18

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $1,971.58

Property Owner: Fernando Martinez

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625, & 1626

UDI Points: 105,000

Unpaid Assessments: $685.30

Costs: $333.18

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,018.48

Property Owner: Robert L Jacobson and Priscilla B Jacobson

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625, & 1626

UDI Points: 63,000

Unpaid Assessments: $711.48

Costs: $333.18

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,044.66

Property Owner: Pamela Kay Harrison

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625, and 1626

UDI Points: 105,000

Unpaid Assessments: $782.25

Costs: $333.18

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,115.43

Property Owner: Pamela Kay Harrison

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625, & 1626

UDI Points: 105,000

Unpaid Assessments: $782.25

Costs: $333.18

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,115.43

Property Owner: Robert F McGimsey and Linda G McGimsey

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625, & 1626

UDI Points: 300,000

Unpaid Assessments: $1,949.00

Costs: $333.18

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,282.18

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Robert O Barlen Revocable Trust, 1995, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV30023

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 6, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

ROBERT O BARLEN REVOCABLE TRUST, 1995

MAURICE F SHEPHERD

FAYE F SHEPHERD

JACOB RAY EDWARDS

JENNIFER MICHELLE EDWARDS

MARY L MCNATT

WALTER W MCNATT

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Sale Number: 2019-12 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ 10-10-19 ]

Last Publication: [ 11-7-19 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 6, 2019. .

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDGS 1-4

MATTER AMOUNT

Property Owners: ROBERT O BARLEN REVOCABLE TRUST, 1995

Building Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Number: 7101

Unit Week: 31

Unpaid Assessments: $923.82

Costs: $447.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,371.72

Property Owners: MAURICE F SHEPARD AND FAYE F SHEPARD

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7110

UDI Points: 22

Unpaid Assessments: $960.94

Costs: $447.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,408.84

Property Owners: JACOB RAY EDWARDS AND JENNIFER MICHELLE EDWARDS

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7112

UDI Points: 12

Unpaid Assessments: $848.34

Costs: $447.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,296.24

Property Owners: MARY L MCNATT AND WALTER W MCNATT

Building Number: 4

Lot (Unit) Number: 7113

UDI Points: 20

Unpaid Assessments: $594.34

Costs: $447.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,042.24

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Townhouses Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Carl Bradley, DBA 6×6 Rodeo Company, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV30022

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 6, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Carl Bradley, DBA 6×6 Rodeo Company

Elizabeth Bradley, DBA 6×6 Rodeo Company

Friederich Luckhof

Nancy Luckhof

Daniel Goldberg

Abigail Goldberg

Daniel Goldberg

Kristine I Susco

Darlyn F Kinney, Trustee

Richard K Kinney, Trustee

Manuel Moreno

Rick Norton

Donna Norton

Mark A Collier

Tracy R Collier

Kristy Bermejo

Beth Amelia Dow

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Townhouses Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Townhouses Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s):

See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount Due:

See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Sale Number: 2019-11 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ 10-10-19 ]

Last Publication: [ 11-7-19 ]

Name of Publication:[Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 6, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

EXHIBIT A

Peregrine Townhouses Phase I

Matter Amount

Owners: Carl Bradley and Elizabeth Bradley, DBA 6×6 Rodeo Company

Building Number: 2 & 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7803, 7804, 7805, and 7806

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase I, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173553, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $809.08

Costs: $463.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,272.34

Peregrine Townhouses Phase II

Matter Amount

Owners: Friederich Luckhof and Nancy Luckhof

Building Number: 4 & 5

Lot (Unit) Number: N/A

UDI Points: 77,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $732.49

Costs: $463.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,195.75

Peregrine Townhouses Phase III

Matter Amount

Owners: Daniel Goldberg, Abigail Goldberg, and Daniel Goldberg

Building Number: 9 & 10

Lot (Unit) Number: 7817-7820

UDI Points: 126,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $938.79

Costs: $463.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,402.05

Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV

Matter Amount

Owners: Kristine I Susco

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 7835-7836

UDI Points: 66,000

Unpaid Assessments: $593.86

Costs: $463.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,057.12

Owners: Kristy Bermejo and Beth Amelia Dow

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 7823-7824

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Unpaid Assessments: $676.20

Costs: $463.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,139.46

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase V

Matter Amount

Owners: Mark A Collier and Tracy R Collier

Building Number: 24

Lot (Unit) Number: 7847-7848

UDI Points: 77,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase V, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99006555, subject to Second Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 99006556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $613.36

Costs: $463.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,076.62

Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII

Matter Amount

Owners: Darlyn F Kinney and Richard K Kinney Trustees of the Kinney Living Trust Dated May 5, 2000

Building Number: 35

Lot (Unit) Number: 7869-7870

UDI Points: 140,000

Unpaid Assessments: $901.60

Costs: $463.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,364.86Owners: Manuel Moreno

Building Number: 35

Lot (Unit) Number: 7869-7870

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005495, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Unpaid Assessments: $676.20

Costs: $463.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,139.46

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII

Matter Amount

Owners: Rick Norton and Donna Norton

Building Number: 39

Lot (Unit) Number: 7877-7878

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20010666, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $676.20

Costs: $463.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,139.46

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Claudell Daniels, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV030008

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 30, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Claudell Daniels

Olen M Rowlett

Norma Irene Rowlett

Marina Bay and Midler Services LLC

Chris Pollinger

Shannon Pollinger

Benjamin M Cumbus

WTA Services LLC

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at _10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Sale Number 2019-08 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ 10-10-19]

Last Publication: [ 11-07-19]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed August 30, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Phase III of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Claudell Daniels

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 2

Unpaid Assessments: $ 907.33

Costs: $360.88

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,268.21

Property Owner: Olen M Rowlett and Norma Irene Rowlett

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 31

Unpaid Assessments: $ 987.00

Costs: $360.88

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,347.88

Property Owner: Marina Bay and Midler Services LLC

Building Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 13

Unpaid Assessments: $ 987.00

Costs: $360.88

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,347.88

Property Owner: Chris Pollinger and Shannon Pollinger

Building Number: 20

Lot (Unit) Number: 20

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 11

Unpaid Assessments: $ 987.00

Costs: $360.88

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,347.88

Property Owner: Benjamin M Cumbus

Building Number: 30

Lot (Unit) Number: 30

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 17

Unpaid Assessments: $ 987.00

Costs: $360.88

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,347.88

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: WTA Services LLC

Building Number: 48

Lot (Unit) Number: 48

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 40

Unpaid Assessments: $ 987.00

Costs: $360.88

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,347.88

Property Owner: Benjamin M Cumbus

Building Number: 39

Lot (Unit) Number: 39

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 18

Unpaid Assessments: $ 987.00

Costs: $360.88

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,347.88

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

James E Hemphill, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV30009

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 3, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

James E Hemphill, Individual and Co-Trustee of the Hemphill Family Revocable Living Trust dated August 21, 2001

Martha K Hemphill, Individual and Co-Trustee of the Hemphill Family Revocable Living Trust dated August 21, 2001

Billy Gene Alexander

Linda S Alexander

Jimmy McCartney

Shirley M Morgan

Barry Leece

Kevin Frie

Kyle Frie

Ross Frie

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Sale Number 2019-10 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ 10-10-19]

Last Publication: [ 11-07-19]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed August 30, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Ptarmigan Townhouses – PHASE I

Matter Amount

Property Owner: James E Hemphill, Co-Trustee and Martha K Hemphill, Co-Trustee

Unit Number: 7207

Building Number: 4

Unit Week Number: 8

in that property which is described as Parcel ‘E’-Ptarmigan Townhouses as recorded in Plat Sheet No. 324 & 324A under Reception No. 153256, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded February 4, 1988, under Reception No. 153260 and re-recorded on February 18, 1988 under Reception No. 153557 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Unpaid Assessments: $1,228.39

Costs: $440.06

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,668.45

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Ptarmigan Townhouses – PHASE II

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Billy Gene Alexander and Linda S Alexander

Unit Number: 7216

Building Number: 8

Unit Week Number: 8

in that property on which is located four (4) one-story buildings containing two (2) one-level townhouses units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 5, Units 7209 and 7210; Building No. 6, Units 7211 and 7212; Building No. 7, Units 7213 and 7214; and Building No. 8, Units 7215 and 7216 as per plat recorded on June 7, 1988, in Plat Sheet No. 325 under Reception No. 156199, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and subject to that certain First Supplemental Declaration to Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156200, Book 219, Page 33-38, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Unpaid Assessments: $1,185.20

Costs: $440.06

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,625.26

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Ptarmigan Townhouses – PHASE III

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Jimmy McCartney

Unit Number: 7217

Building Number: 9

Unit Week Number: 35

Unpaid Assessments: $1,185.20

Costs: $440.06

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,625.26Property Owners: Shirley M Morgan

Unit Number: 7219

Building Number: 19

Unit Week Number: 40

Unpaid Assessments: $1,103.23

Costs: $440.06

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,543.29

Property Owners: Barry Leece

Unit Number: 7221

Building Number: 11

Unit Week Number: 36

Unpaid Assessments: $1,185.20

Costs: $440.06

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,625.26Property Owners: Kevin Frie, Ross Frie and Kyle Frie

Unit Number: 7222

Building Number: 11

Unit Week Number: 29

Unpaid Assessments: $1,185.20

Costs: $440.06

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,625.26

in that property on which is located three(3)one-story buildings containing two(2)one-level townhouse units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 9, Units 7217 and 7218; Building No. 10, Units 7219 and 7220; and Building No. 11, Units 7221 and 7222 as per plat recorded on June 7, 1988, in Plat Sheet No. 326 under Reception No. 156202, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and subject to that certain Second Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156203, Book 219, Page 43-48, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

VAL R. JOLLEY, P.C., et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV030025

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 6, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s): Val R. Jolley, P.C.

Charles F Felderhoff

Mary D Felderhoff

Jivan Kozoh

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Sale Number: 2019-14 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ 10-10-19 ]

Last Publication: [ 11-7-19 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 6, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Phase III of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: VAL R. JOLLEY, P.C.

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 1

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $1,000.70

Costs: $525.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,526.28

Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: CHARLES F FELDERHOFF AND MARY D FELDERHOFF

Building Number: 55

Lot (Unit) Number: 55

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 22

Unpaid Assessments: $1,000.70

Costs: $525.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,526.28

Property Owner: JIVAN KOZOH

Building Number: 39

Lot (Unit) Number: 39

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 46

Unpaid Assessments: $1,000.70

Costs: $525.58

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,526.28

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

RICHARD K MARSHALL, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV30006

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 18, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s): MERIBEL H COCKERILL

MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS

YVONNE JOHNSON

BILL G PERKINS

BETTY JO PERKINS

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Sale Number 2019-09 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the Jgmt Amt entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ 10-10-19]

Last Publication: [ 11-07-19]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed August 30, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDGS 1-4

Matter Amount

Property Owners: MERIBEL H COCKERILL

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7109

Lot (Unit) Week Number: 2

Unpaid Assessments: $835.72

Costs: $501.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Jgmt Amt: $2,337.42

Property Owners: MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7109

Lot (Unit) Week Number: 47

Unpaid Assessments: $883.50

Costs: $501.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Jgmt Amt: $2,385.20

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDG 5

Matter Amount

Property Owners: YVONNE JOHNSON

Building Number: 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7118

Lot (Unit) Week Number: 36

Unpaid Assessments: $911.20

Costs: $501.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Jgmt Amt: $2,412.90

Property Owners: BILL G PERKINS AND BETTY JO PERKINS

Building Number: 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7118

Lot (Unit) Week Number: 24

Unpaid Assessments: $911.20

Costs: $501.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Jgmt Amt: $2,412.90

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 323 under Reception No. 0151975, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Second Amendment to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded December 1, 1987, under Reception No. 0151976 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Donald M Miller, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV30027

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 6, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Alfred I Hansen

Sheila W Hansen

Betty Harder

Allen F Staples

Craig Crawford

David M Hickey

F. Geneva Hickey

Fabian Taborda

Leonard A Rivera

Anna T Rivera

Kenneth H Eagle

Ardythe J Daggett

Carol L Daggett

John M Swarm

Julie Swarm

William G Pool

Sandra R Pool

Long Way Home Inc

Ernestino Mirabal

Constance B Mirabal

Roosevelt Walker

Nakamura Real Estate Investments, LLC

Vanessa Perry

Moses R Morrow

Judith L Morrow

Harold D Harris, JR. Trustee

Eunice B Harris, Trustee

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Sale Number: 2019-15 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ 10-10-19 ]

Last Publication: [ 11-7-19 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 6, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Village Point Condominiums PHASE I

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Alfred I Hansen and Sheila W Hansen

Unit Number: 7503

Building Number: 1

Unit Week Number: 20

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.95

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.21

Property Owner: Betty Harder and Allen F Staples

Unit Number: 7507

Building Number: 002D

Unit Week Number: 3

Unpaid Assessments: $1,277.71

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,585.97

Property Owner: Craig Crawford

Unit Number: 7505

Building Number: 2

Unit Week Number: 5

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.95

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.21

Property Owner: Fabian Taborda

Unit Number: 7508

Building Number: 2

Unit Week Number: 17

Unpaid Assessments: $2,399.93

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,708.19

Property Owner: Leonard A Rivera and Anna T Rivera

Unit Number: 7507

Building Number: 2

Unit Week Number: 20

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.95

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.21

Property Owner: Kenneth H Eagle

Unit Number: 7508

Building Number: 2

Unit Week Number: 8

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.95

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.21

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, that property on which is located two (2) two-story buildings containing four units per building, which are designated, respectively, as Building 1, Units 7501, 7502, 7503 and 7504; and Building 2, Units 7505, 7506, 7507, and 7508 as per Plat File No. 331 A-E, Reception No. 0168713, and which are subject to that certain Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership dated December 30, 1988, recorded January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 0160495, Book 239, Page 2 and Second Amendment to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums recorded January 16, 1990, at Reception No. 0168714, Book 280, Page 213, with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at such time as the final as-built plat has been recorded.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Condominiums in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Village Point Condominiums PHASE II

Matter Amount

Property Owner: David M Hickey and F Geneva Hickey

Unit Number: 7510

Building Number: 3

Unit Week Number: 26

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.95

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.21

Property Owner: Ardythe J Daggett and Carol L Daggett

Unit Number: 7509

Building Number: 3

Unit Week Number: 51

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.95

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.21

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Condominiums in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Village Pointe Condominiums PHASE III

Matter Amount

Property Owner: John M Swarm and Julie Swarm

Unit Number: 7518

Building Number: 5

Unit Week Number: 52

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.95

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.21

Property Owner: William G Pool and Sandra R Pool

Unit Number: 7521

Building Number: 5

Unit Week Number: 46

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.93

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.19

Property Owner: Long Way Home Inc

Unit Number: 7517

Building Number: 5

Unit Week Number: 10

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.94

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.20

Property Owner: Ernestino Mirabal and Constance B Mirabal

Unit Number: 7523

Building Number: 5

Unit Week Number: 13

Unpaid Assessments: $1,033.55

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,341.81

Property Owner: Roosevelt Walker

Unit Number: 7526

Building Number: 006D

Unit Week Number: 17

Unpaid Assessments: $1,141.83

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,450.09

Property Owner: Nakamura Real Estate Investments, LLC

Unit Number: 7526

Building Number: 6

Unit Week Number: 19

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.95

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.21

Property Owner: Vanessa Perry

Unit Number: 7528

Building Number: 6

Unit Week Number: 28

Unpaid Assessments: $1,145.95

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,454.21

Property Owner: Moses R Morrow and Judith L Morrow

Unit Number: 7530

Building Number: 6

Unit Week Number: 7

Unpaid Assessments: $1,808.04

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,116.30

Property Owner: Harold D Harris, Jr. and Eunice B Harris, Trustees of the Harris Living Trust dated April 28, 1999

Unit Number: 7517

Building Number: 5

Unit Week Number: 29

Unpaid Assessments: $1,161.55

Costs: $308.26

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,469.81

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Condominiums in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

ARTHUR F REEVES, TRUSTEE

JOAN L REEVES, TRUSTEE

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV030024

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 6, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s): Arthur F Reeves, Trustee

Joan L Reeves, Trustee

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Sale Number: 2019-13 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ 10-10-19 ]

Last Publication: [ 11-7-19 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 6, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez Exhibit A

Ptarmigan Townhouses – PHASE I

Matter Amount

Property Owner: ARTHUR F REEVES AND JOAN L REEVES CO-TRUSTEES OF THE ARTHUR F REEVES AND JOAN L REEVES REVOCABLE TRUST UTA DATED APRIL 27, 2000

Unit Number: 7206

Building Number: 3

Unit Week Number: 21

in that property which is described as Parcel ‘E’-Ptarmigan Townhouses as recorded in Plat Sheet No. 324 & 324A under Reception No. 153256, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded February 4, 1988, under Reception No. 153260 and re-recorded on February 18, 1988 under Reception No. 153557 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $1,118.58

Costs: $873.44

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,992.02

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of September, 2019, for Archuleta County and Mineral County.

18CW3051 MINERAL COUNTY, DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7, COLORADO, Court Address: 1060 East Second Avenue Durango, Colorado 81301 Phone: (970) 247-2304, SECOND AMENDMENT TO APPLICATION FOR CONDITIONAL SURFACE WATER RIGHTS, CONDITIONAL UNDERGROUND WATER RIGHTS, CONDITIONAL STORAGE WATER RIGHTS, AND PLAN FOR AUGMENTATION A. Applicant: Bootjack Ranch, LLC 12500 E. Hwy. 160 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 Telephone: (970) 264-7280 c/o Wayne F. Forman, Michael P. Smith, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, 410 Seventeenth Street, Suite 2200 Denver, CO 80202 Telephone: (202) 223-1100, B. Amendments: The following amendments are made to the original application filed on December 28, 2018, as modified by the First Amendment accepted by the Court on June 4, 2019 nunc pro tunc May 31, 2019 (collectively, the “Application”): Paragraph B.1.f. is amended to modify the area of irrigation under Warren Ditch. Paragraph B.3.e. is amended to exclude as a beneficial use storage in the Reach 2 Ponds A-E. Paragraph B.5.f. is amended to modify the area of irrigation under the Bootjack North Diversion. A new paragraph C.4 is added to claim an underground water right for Warren Pond. A new paragraph C.5 is added with some information about the claims for underground water rights. Paragraphs D.1.g.(2) and j. regarding the storage right for Warren Lake are amended to correct the claimed rate of diversion to fill the Lake through the Canon Creek Ditch First Enlargement from 1.0 c.f.s. to 2.0 c.f.s. (consistent with the claimed direct flow right for that water right), and to modify the area of irrigation, respectively. Paragraph D.3.a. is amended to modify the legal description of the Bootjack North Augmentation Pond. Paragraph D.3.l. is amended to modify the area of irrigation under the Bootjack North Augmentation Pond. Paragraph D.4, the claim for a storage right for the Reach 2 Ponds A through E, is deleted. Paragraph E.3.(d) is amended to further explain the operation of the proposed plan for augmentation. Paragraph B.1.f. is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows: f. Irrigated Area Description: Approximately 175 acres in the NW1/4, W1/2 of the NE1/4, N1/2 of the SW1/4 and NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 20 Township 37 North, Range 1 East NMPM., with 170 acres being supplemental to the Canon Ditch (Priority #124), Himes Ditch (Priority #158), Himes Ditch Teal Enlargement (Priority #1968-150) and Pangborn Ditch (Priority #123). See Amended Figure 3 attached. Paragraph B.3.e. is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows: e. Uses: Irrigation; stock watering; piscatorial; recreation; incidental wildlife; and year-round freshening of Reach 2 Ponds A through E, as described in the Application. Paragraph B.5.f. is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows: f. Irrigated Area Description: Approximately 35 acres in the SE1/4 SW1/4, SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 17, T.37N., R.1E., N.M.P.M., and the NE1/4 NW1/4, NW1/4NE1/4 of Section 20, T.37N., R.1E., N.M.P.M., with approximately 11.9 acres being supplemental to the Campground Ditch (Priority #68-151), Dermody Pump (Priority #68-13), Wolf Creek Village Lake Well, and Jackson Spring and Seep. See Figure 3. Paragraph C of the Application is amended to add a claim for an underground water right for Warren Pond, as follows: C. New Conditional Underground Water Rights. 4. Warren Pond: a. Legal Description: SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 17, T.37N., R.1E., N.M.P.M., UTM Zone 13N 331739m E, 4145271m N, Mineral County, Colorado. See Figure 1 and Figure 2. b. Source: Ground water tributary to the West Fork. c. Surface Area: 0.26 acres. d. Total Capacity: 2.0 acre-feet. e. Appropriation Date: December 31, 2018. (1) How appropriation initiated: By the formation of an intent to appropriate, developing engineering plans to construct the lake, and filing the Application in this matter. (2) Date water applied to beneficial use: N/A. f. Amount withdrawn: An annual volume of depletions of 0.80 acre-feet per year, at a maximum evaporation rate of 0.002 c.f.s., conditional. g. Uses: Storage, piscatorial, fire-fighting, aesthetic, recreation, incidental wildlife, stock watering, and evaporation. h. Irrigated Area Description: Approximately 4 acres in SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 17, T.37N., R.1E., N.M.P.M. See Figure 3. A new Paragraph C.5. is added: 5. Applicant has asserted claims for conditional underground water rights for Warren Lake, Amy’s Lake and Reach 2 Ponds A -E. Warren Lake is under construction and Applicant believes that it will not intercept groundwater. Nonetheless, Applicant maintains its claim for an underground water right for Warren Lake if necessary. Amy’s Lake is not yet under construction and Applicant seeks a conditional underground water right for that structure only in the event it intercepts groundwater. The Reach 2 Ponds have been constructed and do intercept groundwater although their volumes are supplemented with direct flow deliveries. Paragraphs D.1.g.(2), j. and k. are amended and restated as follows: 1. Warren Lake: g.(2) Canon Creek Ditch First Enlargement: 2.0 c.f.s. k: Irrigated Area Description: Approximately 175 acres in the NW1/4, W1/2 of the NE1/4, N1/2 of the SW1/4 and NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 20 Township 37 North, Range 1 East NMPM., with 170 acres being supplemental to the Canon Ditch (Priority #124), Himes Ditch (Priority #158), Himes Ditch Teal Enlargement (Priority #1968-150) and Pangborn Ditch (Priority #123). See Amended Figure 3 attached. Paragraphs D.3.a. and D.3.l. are hereby amended and restated as follows: 3. Bootjack North Augmentation Pond: a. Legal Description: SW1/4, SE1/4, Section 17, T.37N., R.1E., N.M.P.M., UTM Zone 13N 332199m E, 4145272m N, Mineral County, Colorado. See Figure 1 and Figure 2. l. Irrigated Area Description: Approximately 25.6 acres in the SE1/4 SW1/4, SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 17, T.37N., R.1E., N.M.P.M., with approximately 11.9 acres being supplemental to the Campground Ditch (Priority #68-151), Dermody Pump (Priority #68-13), Wolf Creek Village Lake Well, and Jackson Spring and Seep. See Figure 3. Current Paragraph D.4 is hereby deleted, and current Paragraph D.5 is renumbered to D.4. Paragraph E.3.(d) is amended and restated as follows: General Operation of the Plan for Augmentation. A water rights call on the West Fork has occurred only once, in 2018. This plan for augmentation is a proactive effort designed to ensure the continuous diversion and use of water to the extent that there may be future calls by water rights senior to the conditional water rights described in this Decree. When a senior call is in effect, the Applicant will account for its out-of-priority depletions on a daily basis and will augment them through daily releases to the West Fork from Bootjack North Augmentation Pond. Applicant may also pump water back upstream from Bootjack North Augmentation Pond for discharge to the West Fork at or above the Warren Ditch, Reach 2 Ditch and Amy’s Ditch points of diversion to allow continued diversions into Warren Lake, Warren Pond, Reach 2 Ponds and Amy’s Lake during periods of call. Water released from the Bootjack North Augmentation Pond will be delivered at or above the points of depletion for water rights described in this Decree through use of a ditch and/or pump and pipeline. In the event of a call by the CWCB in the exercise of its instream flow rights, Applicant will either curtail direct flow diversions or augment those diversions by delivering augmentation water above the points of diversion. Evaporative depletions from the ponds described above will be augmented at or above the point at which such depletions affect flows in the West Fork. Except as herein amended, the Application remains unchanged. (6 pages)

19CW22 Paul W. Hansen, 6116 US Hwy 84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147: Swamp Tick Diversion; San Juan River; Archuleta County; SW1/4SW1/4, Section 9, T34N, R1W, NMPM; 1263 feet from South, 925 feet from West; Unnamed tributary to San Juan River (Squaw Canyon); Date of appropriation, 9/18/19; Appropriation was initiated by developing irrigation maps and application with DWR staff; Absolute 2.0 cfs; Irrigation and stock; Same lands as expired diligence – Johnstun Creek Ditch; See application for more details. Application for Absolute Water Rights (Surface) (6 pages)

19CW3028 Colorado Water Conservation Board (“CWCB”), 1313 Sherman Street, Suite 718, Denver, CO 80203. Telephone: (303) 866-3441. Please direct communications regarding this case to Jennifer Mele, First Assistant Attorney General, and Marc D. Sarmiento, Assistant Attorney General, Natural Resources & Environment Section, Office of the Colorado Attorney General, 1300 Broadway, 7th Floor, Denver, CO 80203. Telephone: (720) 508-6282 (Mele); (720) 508-6429 (Sarmiento). Email: jennifer.mele@coag.gov; marc.sarmiento@coag.gov. APPLICATION FOR WATER RIGHTS TO PRESERVE THE NATURAL ENVIRONMENT TO A REASONABLE DEGREE IN MINERAL COUNTY, COLORADO. 2. Name of water right: Himes Creek Instream Flow Water Right. 3. Legal Description: The Himes Creek Instream Flow Water Right is located in the natural stream channel of Himes Creek from its headwaters to the Himes Ditch headgate, a distance of approximately 2 miles. A map depicting the approximate location of the Himes Creek Instream Flow Water Right reach is attached as Exhibit 1. A. Upstream Terminus: Himes Creek headwaters in the vicinity of: 1. UTM: Northing: 4144335.05; Easting: 328210.38 (NAD 1983 Zone 13 North) 2. Lat/Long: Latitude 37° 25’ 47.67”N; Longitude 106° 56’ 29.86”W B. Downstream Terminus: Himes Ditch headgate at: 1. UTM: Northing: 4143729.00 Easting: 331120.00 (NAD 1983 Zone 13 North) 2. Lat/Long: Latitude 37° 25’ 29.95”N; Longitude 106° 54’ 31.04”W C. The Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) of the upstream and downstream termini will be used as the legal description for the decree in this matter. The Lat/Long coordinates are provided as cross-reference locations only. The UTM and Lat/Long locations for the upstream and downstream termini were derived from CWCB GIS using the National Hydrography Dataset (NHD). 4. Source: Himes Creek, tributary to the West Fork San Juan River, tributary to the San Juan River. 5. A. Date of initiation of appropriation: March 21, 2019. B. How appropriation was initiated: Appropriation and beneficial use occurred on March 21, 2019, by the action of the CWCB pursuant to sections 37-92-102(3) and (4) and 37-92-103(3), (4) and (10), C.R.S. (2019). C. Date applied to beneficial use: March 21, 2019. 6. Amount of water claimed: All unapproproiated flow (01/01 – 12/31), absolute. 7. Proposed Uses: Instream flow to preserve the natural environment to a reasonable degree. 8. Terms and Conditions – Bootjack Ranch, LLC (“Bootjack”) A. The adjudication and existence of the Himes Creek instream flow “ISF” water right shall not be a basis for opposing or objecting to, and the CWCB will not rely upon, the Himes Creek ISF water right as a basis for opposing or objecting to, Bootjack’s reasonable maintenance, repair, restoration or rehabilitation of the Himes Ditch, including but not limited to the installation of a new headgate and flow box at the current location of Bootjack’s existing point of diversion for the Himes Ditch, as described above in paragraph 3.B.1. B. The adjudication and existence of the Himes Creek ISF water right shall not be a basis for opposing or objecting to, and the CWCB will not rely upon, the Himes Creek ISF water right as a basis for opposing or objecting to, Bootjack’s relocation of the Himes Ditch headgate under the terms of C.R.S. § 37-86-111, if properly applied, so long as Bootjack does not relocate the Himes Ditch headgate more than 200 feet from its existing location, as described above in paragraph 3.B.1. If the Himes Ditch headgate is relocated upstream pursuant to said statute and this paragraph, the terminus of the Himes Creek ISF shall be effectively revised to the new Himes Ditch headgate location. C. The appropriation of the Himes Creek ISF water right does not establish any legal or factual precedent or expectation or interest with respect to any other potential instream flow appropriation within the State of Colorado and Bootjack’s agreement not to oppose entry of a decree confirming the Himes Creek ISF water right appropriation shall not be construed as a concurrence by Bootjack beyond any such decree. Bootjack and the CWCB agree that they do not intend for any decree entered for the Himes Creek ISF water right to have the effect of precedent or preclusion on any factual or legal issue in any other water matter and, to that end, agree that they each reserve the right to propose or to challenge any legal or factual position in any other matter without limitation. 9. Terms and Conditions – Southwestern Water Conservation District (“SWCD”) and Dolores Water Conservancy District (“DWCD”) In this case, the CWCB has determined, after taking into account recommendations from and analyses conducted by the US Forest Service (“USFS”) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (“CPW”), the natural environment to be preserved and the minimum amount of water needed for this instream flow water right. The CWCB based these determinations upon the specific unique characteristics of the natural environment present in this segment of Himes Creek, taking into consideration existing limitations on the ability to further develop water within the Himes Creek Basin. In consideration of the following characteristics, the CWCB has determined that the instream flow appropriation made herein is appropriate because: A. The subject reach of Himes Creek is on a first and second order stream that supports a population of the San Juan lineage of Colorado River cutthroat trout, a lineage previously thought to be extinct. B. The small drainage basin, lack of significant tributaries, and physical isolation of this reach from the West Fork San Juan River precludes large scale movement of fish to seek better conditions if Himes Creek habitat is degraded. C. The Himes Creek cutthroat trout must be able to live, grow, and reproduce in a series of small turbulent pools. The pool habitat in the approximately two-mile long reach of Himes Creek is critical for both late summer (low flow) time period and over-winter survival of resident adults and juvenile fish. In this case, the CWCB has based its determinations on the characteristics of the natural environment set forth above as well as other specific characteristics of Himes Creek, including that: the subject reach is upstream from all water rights on Himes Creek, the existence of downstream water rights commanding substantially all the flow makes future water development within the reach unlikely, there are no private lands located above or within the reach, and the subject reach is located on the national forest lands where the USFS is currently required to provide protection to native cutthroat trout based on federal statute, regulation, and Land & Resource Management Plan which will likely limit future water development in this reach. The CWCB’s determinations apply in this case only and are based upon the characteristics of Himes Creek enumerated above. This instream flow appropriation is not intended to, nor shall it, establish any legal or factual precedent or expectation or interest with respect to any other potential instream flow appropriation within the State of Colorado. SWCD and DWCD’s agreement to not oppose entry of a decree confirming the Himes Creek instream flow appropriation shall not be construed as concurrence by these parties beyond any decree adjudicated herein or with the legal theories or technical methodologies relied upon by the CWCB. The CWCB, SWCD and DWCD agree that they do not intend for any decree entered in this matter to have the effect of precedent or preclusion on any factual or legal issue in any other water matter and, to that end, the agree that they each reserve the right to propose or to challenge any legal or factual position in any other matter without limitation by any decree entered herein. 10. Names and addresses of owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new or existing diversion structure will be located: The notice required by section 37-92-302(2)(b), C.R.S. (2019), to the owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new or existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed is not applicable in this case. This Application is for instream flow water rights, exclusive to the CWCB under the provisions of section 37-92-102(3), C.R.S. (2019). As an instream flow water right, the CWCB’s appropriation does not require diversion structures or storage. See Colo. River Water Conservation Dist. V. Colo. Water Conservation Bd., 594 P.2d 570, 574 (Colo. 1979); § 37-92-103(4)(c), C.R.S. (2019). As a surface water right, the CWCB’s appropriation of instream flow water rights does not involve construction of a well. 11. Remarks: This appropriation by the CWCB, on behalf of the people of the State of Colorado, is made pursuant to sections 37-92-102(3) and (4) and 37-92-103(3), (4) and (10), C.R.S. (2019). The purpose of the CWCB’s appropriation is to preserve the natural environment to a reasonable degree. At its regular meeting on July 17, 2019, the CWCB determined, pursuant to section 37-92-102(3)(c), C.R.S. (2019), that the natural environment of Himes Creek will be preserved to a reasonable degree by the water available for the appropriations to be made; that there is a natural environment that can be preserved to a reasonable degree with the CWCB’s water rights herein, if granted; and that such environment can exist without material injury to water rights. (8 pages)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of November, 2019, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before October 31, 2019 /s/Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Notice is hereby given that: a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Los Pinos Fire Protection District for the ensuing year of 2020; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Los Pinos Fire Protection District, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District to be held at 275 Browning Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137 on December 9, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Any interested elector of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

