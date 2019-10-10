Affordable housing project awarded tax credit financing

By Jim Garrett

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Housing Authority (ACHA) announced this week the approval by the Colorado Housing and Finance Administration (CHFA) of the authority’s application for tax credit financing for 34 units of affordable housing in Pagosa Springs.

