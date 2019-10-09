Hunter safety card required for purchasing hunting license: Local classes offered

By Donald D. Volger

Special to The SUN

Hunter education classes will be offered two more times this season in Pagosa Springs, on Oct. 17 and 18 (before the start of the second rifle season on Oct. 19), and a final class on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 (prior to the start of the third rifle season on Nov. 2).

Sessions will take place 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday. Students must attend each session.

Classes will be held at the San Juan Ranger Building, 302 San Juan St.

Please contact Don Volger at 264-2197 or ddvolger@gmail.com for updated location information.

The cost is $10 for the class. These courses will be open to anyone wishing to obtain a hunter safety card. Students should register online prior to the class. To register, go to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) website, click on “Learn” then click on “Classes — Traditional” under the Hunter Education heading and follow the instructions.