DUST2 announces one-night movie screening

By Annie Sewell

Special to The PREVIEW

DUST2 is excited to be bringing “Return To Earth” to the Liberty Theatre for a one-night screening on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Beer, soda and concessions will be available.

Open the event with us by celebrating the DUST2 Youth Cycling Team as it heads to the Colorado Cycling League State Championships in Durango on Oct. 19 and 20, followed by a door prize giveaway.

And, be sure to join the crew at Pagosa Mountain Sports at 5 p.m. for a movie pre-party and glow-ride to the event. There will be hors d’oeuvres, drinks and door prizes.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/return-to-earth-mountain-bike-film-tickets-71792590571?fbclid=IwAR1N8_U4ZOiDwmCCV9oq9ohfijI3I48wu7EE2bTf4SVQhNZjCnwNf_buxDw, on the website www.dustx2.com, or on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2400973116893481/?active_tab=discussion.