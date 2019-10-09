2020 Making a Difference speakers announced

By Briggen Wrinkle

Special to The PREVIEW

The Community Foundation’s Making a Difference Speaker Series is launching into its fourth year with two nationally known speakers to motivate and inspire our community: Erik Weihenmayer and David Brooks.

Tickets for Making a Difference are available now at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College, may be purchased at the Community Concert Hall’s downtown ticket office within the Durango Welcome Center at 8th and Main, online at durangoconcerts.com or by calling 247-7657.

In January 2020, the Making a Difference speaker is Weihenmayer, athlete, adventurer, motivational speaker and best-selling author of “No Barriers: A Blind Man’s Journey to Kayak the Grand Canyon.” Weihenmayer will speak at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2020.

In 2001, Weihenmayer became the first blind person to summit Mount Everest. After the climb, an expedition leader told Weihenmayer, “Don’t make Everest the greatest thing you ever do,” and Weihenmayer took that advice to heart. In 2008, he joined an elite group of 150 mountaineers by completing the Seven Summits, the highest points on every continent. In 2014, he solo kayaked the thunderous whitewater of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

In May 2020, the Community Foundation’s second Making a Difference speaker will be David Brooks, a New York Times columnist, savvy political analyst and commentator on PBS’ “NewsHour” and NPR’s “All Things Considered.” Brooks is coming to Durango to discuss his best-selling book “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life.” In the book, Brooks explores four commitments that define a life of meaning and purpose, including a commitment to community.

“The Community Foundation’s Making a Difference Speaker Series serves as a catalyst to prompt conversations and actions that will ultimately benefit the residents of Southwest Colorado,” said Briggen Wrinkle, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Our hope is that David Brooks, a well-respected speaker known for his quiet passion, will provide insight and balance in what has become a very contentious environment in our country.”

There are a handful of VIP Experience tickets available. Go to: https://community-foundation-serving-southwest-colorado.networkforgood.com/events/16115-david-brooks-vip-ticket-package-with-luncheon?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_361862.