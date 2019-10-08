Arctic Adventure Book Fair coming to elementary school

By Lisa Scott

Special to The SUN

Families, teachers and the community are invited to attend the Scholastic Book Fair coming to Pagosa Springs Elementary School Oct. 14-25.

The event will be during school hours in the school library and the featured theme is Arctic Adventure Book Fair — Snow Much to Read!

Family Night will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Partners In Education Committee (PIE) will organize the activities for the evening and will also provide a delicious, nutritious and fun homemade dinner.

The book fair is an exciting time for students at the school, as it is a fun and gratifying way to increase interest in reading for pleasure. Students love showing their families the decorations and the books they have their eye on. This event promotes reading as an essential activity to keep learning skills sharp and to engage the imagination.

Individuals attending the book fair can also help build individual classroom libraries by purchasing a book for a teacher through the Classroom Wish List Program that is highlighted within the book fair.

Students visit the book fair with their class to preview the books for sale, especially the new releases. There are a wide variety of books and price ranges available and there is always a huge supply of bargain items as low as $1.99. Students also view the “Author DVD,” supplied by Scholastic, which features authors discussing the books they wrote with kids in mind.

The elementary school has been hosting a book fair since 1982. The school hosts one book fair per semester and the proceeds are taken in the form of Scholastic dollars and books for the school library. Scholastic dollars enable the school to order a vast array of educational supplies at a considerable discount. Proceeds continue to be used to “makeover” classrooms with alternative and flexible student seating and tables, area rugs and bookcases.

The Book Fair will offer specially priced books and educational products, including newly released titles, award-winning titles, children’s classics, beautiful hardback books, interactive software and book titles from more than 150 publishers. There are products for all age ranges and many excellent gift ideas.

The community is invited to attend the book fair as a shopper or volunteer during book fair hours as the event is hosted in the school library and staffed by volunteers. For more questions or to volunteer, contact Lisa Scott at 264-2730 or sranch@centurytel.net.