Winners announced for Mountain Chile Cha Cha

By Jacque Aragon
Special to The PREVIEW
Last weekend’s Mountain Chile Cha Cha featured multiple competitions, including the Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic and a margarita contest.
Following are the winners.
Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic
This year, there were 40 entries. Thanks to all who participated. It was the best year yet.
Veggie: third place , V8, Candice Nunez; second place, V5, Isabel Herrera; first place, V10, Bryant Roybal.
Meat: third place, M27, Malicia Thatcher; second place, M9, Isabel Herrera; first place, M17, Ron Martinez.
People’s Choice: third place, M27, Malicia Thatcher; second place, M17, Ron Martinez; first place, M9, Isabel Herrera.
Restaurant: third place, M3, Los Dos Charros; second place, M1, AJ’s Good Grub; first place, M2, Colorado Roadhouse.
Margarita contest
Judges Traditional: First place, Kip’s; second place, Chavolo’s.
Judges Flavored: First place, Riff Raff on the Rio; second place, Neon Mallard. Judges Best All-Around: The Lounge at Motel SOCO.
People’s Choice Traditional: First place, Chavolo’s; second place, Neon Mallard.
People’s Choice Flavored: First place, Chavolo’s; second place, Kip’s.