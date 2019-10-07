Winners announced for Mountain Chile Cha Cha

By Jacque Aragon
Special to The PREVIEW
Last weekend’s Mountain Chile Cha Cha featured multiple competitions, including the Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic and a margarita contest.
Following are the winners.
Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic
This year, there were 40 entries. Thanks to all who participated. It was the best year yet.
Veggie: third place , V8, Candice Nunez; second place, V5, Isabel Herrera; first place, V10, Bryant Roybal.
Meat: third place, M27, Malicia Thatcher; second place, M9, Isabel Herrera; first place, M17, Ron Martinez.
People’s Choice: third place, M27, Malicia Thatcher; second place, M17, Ron Martinez; first place, M9, Isabel Herrera.
Restaurant: third place, M3, Los Dos Charros; second place, M1, AJ’s Good Grub; first place, M2, Colorado Roadhouse.
Margarita contest
Judges Traditional: First place, Kip’s; second place, Chavolo’s.
Judges Flavored: First place, Riff Raff on the Rio; second place, Neon Mallard. Judges Best All-Around: The Lounge at Motel SOCO.
People’s Choice Traditional: First place, Chavolo’s; second place, Neon Mallard.
People’s Choice Flavored: First place, Chavolo’s; second place, Kip’s.

Photo courtesy Jacque Aragon
Isabel Herrera picked up several awards at the Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic this year: second place in the veggie category, second place in the meat category and first place in People’s Choice.

Photo courtesy Jacque Aragon
Malicia Thatcher took home two medals at last weekend’s Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic, for third place in the meat category and third place in People’s Choice.

Photo courtesy Jacque Aragon
Judges Matt Aragon, Valissatie Chavez and Josh Sanchez took on choosing the winners of the Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic at last weekend’s Mountain Chile Cha Cha.

Photo courtesy Jacque Aragon
Judges Olivia Modern, Melissa Buckley and Nikki Macomber served as the margarita contest judges at last weekend’s Mountain Chile Cha Cha.

Photo courtesy Jacque Aragon
Bryant Royball laid claim to first place in the veggie category at last weekend’s Patty Aragon Green Chile classic.

Photo courtesy Jacque Aragon
Ron Martinez took home first place in the meat category and second place in the People’s Choice category at last weekend’s Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic.

