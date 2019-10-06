Homemakers to present the science behind high-altitude baking

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

Terry Schaaf has been an administrative assistant at the Archuleta County Extension Office since 2011. She has fielded many questions from people about cooking, but especially in regard to their baking.

Colorado State University has proven that there is a “science behind high-altitude baking” and even has a handout about this issue. Schaaf will present this in “lay terms” so we can understand it.

We hope that you will join us at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food.

This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community.

Mountain View Homemakers is a 56-year-old women’s service organization. We welcome all area women who are interested in making and nurturing friendships, learning about local topics of interest and bettering the community as a whole. The monthly meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity.

We meet on the second Thursday of every month. There are no dues or membership requirements and every interested woman is welcome. No special skills are necessary. If you live in a home, you are a homemaker.

Call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360 with any questions.