New Thought topic: ‘Stories of Blessings, Gratitude and Prosperity’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“To experience and accept abundance, we must be convinced that as we believe, the universe provides.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) this Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m., for our presentation, “Stories of Blessings, Gratitude and Prosperity.” Participants will be encouraged to share a story from their own lives.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

We will also be starting the process of moving to a larger space. Members who can assist with moving to the new space following our service will be rewarded with refreshments.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. All are welcome.

Upcoming events

NTC has pieces of spiritual art and books for sale to benefit NTC.

Reiki classes are available.

Contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.