FAFSA workshop set for seniors and parents

By Mark Thompson

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Springs High School counseling department is presenting a workshop on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for seniors and their parents. There will be an evening in the B13 computer lab to fill out your FAFSA.

The FAFSA is the form that tells the college how much aid to award to a student in terms of grants, federal loans and work study. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., the finance director from Fort Lewis College and helpers will be available in the room so a senior can complete their FAFSA.

The student and parents should bring: 2018 tax returns for the student and the parent, records of untaxed income and records of assets (money in savings, checking accounts, as well as values of investments).

It generally takes around 45 minutes for a family to complete a FAFSA from the beginning, so you can plan accordingly.