Public Notices 10/03/2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Arbie Sue Hansen, Deceased
Case No. 2019PR30046
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before 01/31/2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Sweet
5255 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Ste 210
Johnstown, CO 80534
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
UPPER SAN JUAN HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR
BUDGET AND APPROPRIATION
(Pursuant to Section 29-1-106 and
Section 29-1-109, C.R.S.)
NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget will be submitted to the Board of the Upper San Juan Health Service District (“USJHSD”) and will be considered at a public hearing which will take place during the special meeting of the Board of USJHSD on October 15th commencing at 5:30 pm, at 95 South Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
A copy of the proposed budget is available for inspection, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at USJHSD’s administrative office located at 95 South Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO. Any interested elector within the USJHSD service territory may inspect, comment or register objections thereto at any time prior to the adoption of the budget which is anticipated to be November 19, 2019.
Published October 3 and 10, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
SAARIKOSKI, ANNETTE WEBB
4900 N 119TH STREET
ERIE, CO 80576
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
PATRICK H. DISNER
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 771 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409
Account Number: R001960
Schedule Number: 558336209024
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03830
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to PATRICK H. DISNER
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SAARIKOSKI, ANNETTE WEBB for said year 2015.
That said PATRICK H. DISNER on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to PATRICK H. DISNER
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
BARKER, ASHLEE K
425 COOLIDGE WAY
AURORA, CO 80018
BARKER, LUKE J
425 COOLIDGE WAY
AURORA, CO 80018
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 291 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.
Account Number: R001051
Schedule Number: 558325302151
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03647
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BARKER, ASHLEE K and BARKER, LUKE J for said year 2015.
That said LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO on the 5th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
On the 19th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 25th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC
P O BOX 434
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
GREAT DIVIDE INV INC
P O BOX 434
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Lot 230 AND 231, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.
Account Number: R004263
Schedule Number: 569524408020
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03844
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC and GREAT DIVIDE INV INC for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC
P O BOX 434
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
GREAT DIVIDE INV INC
P O BOX 434
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 218 AND 219, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885
Account Number: R004269
Schedule Number: 569524408032
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03845
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC and GREAT DIVIDE INV INC for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
EDITH L. DANOHER
4827 N GLENDALE DRIVE
IDAHO FALLS, ID 83402
JAMES R. DANOHER
4827 N GLENDALE DRIVE
IDAHO FALLS, ID 83402
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
ANDREW GUINN
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 366 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409
Account Number: R001207
Schedule Number: 558325307039
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03824
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to ANDREW GUINN
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of EDITH L. DANOHER and JAMES R. DANOHER for said year 2015.
That said ANDREW GUINN on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ANDREW GUINN
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 17th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
GAYLE DAVIS
845 N. BAILEY
FT. WORTH, TX 76107
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
ANDREW GUINN
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 244 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.
Account Number: R001145
Schedule Number: 558325305001
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03821
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to ANDREW GUINN
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of GAYLE DAVIS for said year 2015.
That said ANDREW GUINN on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ANDREW GUINN
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DANIEL J FITZPATRICK
34237 HWY 550, # 14
DURANGO, CO 81301
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
HILARI L. BELL
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 11 OF BLOCK 11 IN PAGOSA IN THE PINES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MARCH 13, 1970 AS
RECEPTION NOS. 73014 THROUGH 73027.
Account Number: R007783
Schedule Number: 569916401014
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03863
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DANIEL J FITZPATRICK for said year 2015.
That said HILARI L. BELL on the 5th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL
On the 19th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 23rd day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
EDDYE L GRIZZAFFI
510 WALNUT AVE.
FRESNO, TX 77545
SAM J. GRIZZAFFI
510 WALNUT AVE.
FRESNO, TX 77545
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 442 AND 443, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885
Account Number: R004229
Schedule Number: 569524405003
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03841
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of EDDYE L GRIZZAFFI and SAM J. GRIZZAFFI for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
WILLIAM R. HANCOCK
P O BOX 92194
HENDERSON, NV 89009-2194
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 354 AND 355, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO 77868.
Account Number: R004415
Schedule Number: 569525106013
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03850
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of WILLIAM R. HANCOCK for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 11th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
STEPHEN LEACH
163 OAK STREET
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94117
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
HILARI L. BELL
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 759 IN TWINCREEK VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD NOVEMBER 5, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 78739
Account Number: R004940
Schedule Number: 569907117008
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03857
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of STEPHEN LEACH for said year 2015.
That said HILARI L. BELL on the 5th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL
On the 19th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 23rd day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND LLC
3489 S EUCALYPTUS PLACE
CHANDLER, AZ 85249
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 411, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA SPRINGS UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004404
Schedule Number: 569525106002
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03848
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND LLC for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 16th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
ROBERT B. PAYSINGER
20 WHITE OAK DRIVE
LITTLETON, CO 80127
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 368 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884
Account Number: R012354
Schedule Number: 569930103008
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03881
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ROBERT B. PAYSINGER for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 16th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
7 CALLE PROGRESO
HUMACAO, PR 00791
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 214 AND 215, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885
Account Number: R010030
Schedule Number: 569919341002
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03868
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 10th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
7 CALLE PROGRESSO
HUMACAO, PR 00791
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 170, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885
Account Number: R010036
Schedule Number: 569919342011
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03869
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 10th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
7 CALLE PROGRESSO
HUMACAO, PR 00791
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 495 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884.
Account Number: R010267
Schedule Number: 569919427011
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03874
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 18th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
7 CALLE PROGRESO
HUMACAO, PR 00791
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 498 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884.
Account Number: R010270
Schedule Number: 569919427014
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03875
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 16th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
7 CALLE PROGRESO
HUMACAO, PR 00791
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 501 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884
Account Number: R010292
Schedule Number: 569919428005
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03877
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 16th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
BOBBY RAU
31722 HIGHWAY 550, TRLR 40
DURANGO, CO 81301-7185
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BILL BERKE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 330 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION 74884.
Account Number: R012372
Schedule Number: 569930104005
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03882
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BOBBY RAU for said year 2015.
That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE
On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 18th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
KARYN L SMITH
3413 30TH ST S E
ROCHESTER, MN 55904
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 776 IN PAGOSA HIGLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409
Account Number: R001955
Schedule Number: 558336209019
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03650
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of KARYN L SMITH for said year 2015.
That said LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO on the 5th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
On the 19th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 25th day of September 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________