Public Notices 10/03/2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Arbie Sue Hansen, Deceased

Case No. 2019PR30046

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before 01/31/2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Sweet

5255 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Ste 210

Johnstown, CO 80534

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

UPPER SAN JUAN HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR

BUDGET AND APPROPRIATION

(Pursuant to Section 29-1-106 and

Section 29-1-109, C.R.S.)

NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget will be submitted to the Board of the Upper San Juan Health Service District (“USJHSD”) and will be considered at a public hearing which will take place during the special meeting of the Board of USJHSD on October 15th commencing at 5:30 pm, at 95 South Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for inspection, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at USJHSD’s administrative office located at 95 South Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO. Any interested elector within the USJHSD service territory may inspect, comment or register objections thereto at any time prior to the adoption of the budget which is anticipated to be November 19, 2019.

Published October 3 and 10, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

SAARIKOSKI, ANNETTE WEBB

4900 N 119TH STREET

ERIE, CO 80576

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

PATRICK H. DISNER

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 771 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409

Account Number: R001960

Schedule Number: 558336209024

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03830

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to PATRICK H. DISNER

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SAARIKOSKI, ANNETTE WEBB for said year 2015.

That said PATRICK H. DISNER on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to PATRICK H. DISNER

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 13th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BARKER, ASHLEE K

425 COOLIDGE WAY

AURORA, CO 80018

BARKER, LUKE J

425 COOLIDGE WAY

AURORA, CO 80018

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 291 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.

Account Number: R001051

Schedule Number: 558325302151

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03647

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BARKER, ASHLEE K and BARKER, LUKE J for said year 2015.

That said LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO on the 5th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

On the 19th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 25th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC

P O BOX 434

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

GREAT DIVIDE INV INC

P O BOX 434

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot 230 AND 231, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Account Number: R004263

Schedule Number: 569524408020

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03844

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC and GREAT DIVIDE INV INC for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 13th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC

P O BOX 434

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

GREAT DIVIDE INV INC

P O BOX 434

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 218 AND 219, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885

Account Number: R004269

Schedule Number: 569524408032

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03845

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC and GREAT DIVIDE INV INC for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 13th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

EDITH L. DANOHER

4827 N GLENDALE DRIVE

IDAHO FALLS, ID 83402

JAMES R. DANOHER

4827 N GLENDALE DRIVE

IDAHO FALLS, ID 83402

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

ANDREW GUINN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 366 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409

Account Number: R001207

Schedule Number: 558325307039

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03824

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to ANDREW GUINN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of EDITH L. DANOHER and JAMES R. DANOHER for said year 2015.

That said ANDREW GUINN on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ANDREW GUINN

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 17th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

GAYLE DAVIS

845 N. BAILEY

FT. WORTH, TX 76107

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

ANDREW GUINN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 244 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.

Account Number: R001145

Schedule Number: 558325305001

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03821

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to ANDREW GUINN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of GAYLE DAVIS for said year 2015.

That said ANDREW GUINN on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ANDREW GUINN

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 13th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DANIEL J FITZPATRICK

34237 HWY 550, # 14

DURANGO, CO 81301

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 11 OF BLOCK 11 IN PAGOSA IN THE PINES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MARCH 13, 1970 AS

RECEPTION NOS. 73014 THROUGH 73027.

Account Number: R007783

Schedule Number: 569916401014

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03863

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DANIEL J FITZPATRICK for said year 2015.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 5th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 19th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 23rd day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

EDDYE L GRIZZAFFI

510 WALNUT AVE.

FRESNO, TX 77545

SAM J. GRIZZAFFI

510 WALNUT AVE.

FRESNO, TX 77545

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 442 AND 443, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885

Account Number: R004229

Schedule Number: 569524405003

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03841

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of EDDYE L GRIZZAFFI and SAM J. GRIZZAFFI for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 13th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

WILLIAM R. HANCOCK

P O BOX 92194

HENDERSON, NV 89009-2194

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 354 AND 355, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO 77868.

Account Number: R004415

Schedule Number: 569525106013

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03850

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of WILLIAM R. HANCOCK for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 11th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

STEPHEN LEACH

163 OAK STREET

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94117

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 759 IN TWINCREEK VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD NOVEMBER 5, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 78739

Account Number: R004940

Schedule Number: 569907117008

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03857

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of STEPHEN LEACH for said year 2015.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 5th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 19th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 23rd day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND LLC

3489 S EUCALYPTUS PLACE

CHANDLER, AZ 85249

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 411, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA SPRINGS UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004404

Schedule Number: 569525106002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03848

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND LLC for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 16th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

ROBERT B. PAYSINGER

20 WHITE OAK DRIVE

LITTLETON, CO 80127

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 368 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884

Account Number: R012354

Schedule Number: 569930103008

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03881

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ROBERT B. PAYSINGER for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 16th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

7 CALLE PROGRESO

HUMACAO, PR 00791

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 214 AND 215, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885

Account Number: R010030

Schedule Number: 569919341002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03868

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 10th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

7 CALLE PROGRESSO

HUMACAO, PR 00791

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 170, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885

Account Number: R010036

Schedule Number: 569919342011

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03869

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 10th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

7 CALLE PROGRESSO

HUMACAO, PR 00791

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 495 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884.

Account Number: R010267

Schedule Number: 569919427011

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03874

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 18th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

7 CALLE PROGRESO

HUMACAO, PR 00791

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 498 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884.

Account Number: R010270

Schedule Number: 569919427014

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03875

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 16th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

7 CALLE PROGRESO

HUMACAO, PR 00791

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 501 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884

Account Number: R010292

Schedule Number: 569919428005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03877

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 16th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BOBBY RAU

31722 HIGHWAY 550, TRLR 40

DURANGO, CO 81301-7185

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 330 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION 74884.

Account Number: R012372

Schedule Number: 569930104005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03882

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BOBBY RAU for said year 2015.

That said BILL BERKE on the 29th day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 18th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

KARYN L SMITH

3413 30TH ST S E

ROCHESTER, MN 55904

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 776 IN PAGOSA HIGLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409

Account Number: R001955

Schedule Number: 558336209019

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03650

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of KARYN L SMITH for said year 2015.

That said LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO on the 5th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

On the 19th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 25th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________