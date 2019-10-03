Fort Lewis College’s Life-Long Learning Lecture Series continues tonight

By Lauren Savage

Special to The PREVIEW

The Life-Long Learning Lecture Series at Fort Lewis College will present “The Silk Roads Resurrected” on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. This free presentation will be held in Room 130 of Noble Hall.

Originating in Xi’an China, “The Silk Roads” began as ancient trading routes which blended commerce, diplomacy and hard power.

In 2013, roughly 2,000 years later, President Xi Jinping stated: “It is a foreign policy” to develop cooperative relations with the Central Asian countries, the time has come for “A Silk Road Economic Belt” to be built.

Art historian, world traveler and medical professional Marilee Jantzer White will offer perspectives on China’s initiatives.

For a schedule of lectures, visit www.fortlewis.edu/LLL.