Women’s golf season comes to a close

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Springs Women’s Golf Association has brought its season to a close.

The women’s group, with 24 members, played every Tuesday from the end of May to the end of September. Weekly games were fun and devised so that all handicaps had a chance of winning.

The ladies also participated in the Four Corners team play events that took place at different courses around the Four Corners area about once a month. This Thursday, the last team play was held at San Juan Country Club in Farmington, N.M., with a celebration luncheon at the conclusion of play.

The club championship was held on two beautiful days the end of August. The overall club champion was Kay Crumpton, who finished with a gross score for two days of 141. The first flight net winner was Cherry O’Donnell with a net score for two days of 134. In the second flight, the first net player was Joan Stone with a score of 134, and Nancy Dennis was the second net winner with a score of 139.

On the first day of play, there were three chip-ins by Beth Ross, Kathy McBane and Kay McKee. On the second day, Cherry O’Donnell had a 60-foot putt on Pinon nine for the longest putt of the championship. At the end of the last day of play, the group celebrated with lunch.

New officers were elected for the 2020 season: Lynne McCrudden, president; Beth Ross, vice president; Jane Baker, play day chairperson; and Kay McKeel, treasurer. Dues are $50 for the season and the money is used to pay out the winners each week. If you are interested in playing with the ladies next season, please give McCrudden a call at 946-2517. There are all ranges of handicaps and it is very friendly competition.