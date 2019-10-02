Operation Christmas Child: Give out love, get back joy

By Jeannie Faverino

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Springs kicked off the annual Operation Christmas Child (OCC) event this year with a chili cook-off contest hosted by Linda and Bob George.

The chili cook-off and competition were enjoyed by all in attendance. All in all, there were 13 entries. After much “tasting,” Donna Michaels’ white chicken chili was judged the winner.

The Georges’ musical guest was Allora Leonard, a very talented 15-year-old country singer and guitarist who writes many of her songs. Leonard is headed to the Lincoln Center to perform, then on to Nashville for the winter.

There were close to 100 people in attendance at the event, including business owners, pastors and project leaders. The fun, spirited crowd clapped and sang along with Leonard as she sang “You Can Count on Me” by Bruno Mars. The guest speaker was Sally Rowland, Four Corners area coordinator, who shared her experience in Liberia witnessing the opening of OCC shoe box gifts by children there.

As the evening ended, everyone took home OCC shoe boxes, excited about filling them with school and hygiene supplies, toys, clothing and other appropriate items, and bringing them back to help Pagosa reach its 2019 goal of 3,000 filled shoe boxes. Look for boxes in local churches and stores in October and happy packing. The third week of November will be here sooner than you think.

This year the Pagosa theme is “Wanted: 3,000 Shoeboxes — Reward: Joy.”

Following is the OCC drop-off schedule:

• Nov. 18, noon-5 p.m.

• Nov. 19, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

• Nov. 20, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

• Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Nov. 22, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

• Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Nov. 24, 1- 5 p.m.

• Nov. 25, 8-10 a.m.

Crossroad Christian Fellowship, 1044 Park Ave., 731-4384.